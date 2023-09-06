Hard Knocks final episode recap: Aaron Rodgers' Jets look to deliver Super Bowl after carrying TV viewership

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on Hard Knocks have stoked Super Bowl aspirations for the franchise amid record TV viewership. The quarterback was brought to New York to win the Lombardi Trophy and that is their clear aspiration this season. It is also what made them the obvious choice for this year's Hard Knocks.

For the program, it has been a ratings bonus. Whether it will help the team in any way is a different conversation, though. Here, we look at the biggest takeways from the final episode of Hard Knocks 2023.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers stays on brand with UFO story

Aaron Rodgers brings certain expectations when he moves to any place. On the positive side, it is his footballing brilliance. On the flipside, he genuinely has some observations that may be considered outside the mainstream.

For the majority of the Hard Knocks season, we have seen the quarterback emerge as the leader of the team. He has led the strife for perfection in training and delivered in the preseason game he briefly played. But in the final episode, he went on a monologue about UFOs.

He detailed how he went to a friend's place in New Jersey and saw an unidentified object in the sky. He also went to detail how it looked like a scene our of the movie, 'Indepence Day'. Given that he now plays his home games in the same state as his last UFO sighting, Aaron Rodgers might be scanning the skies more than he normally does.

#2 - Jets decision to not show roster cuts looks vindicated

When Hard Knocks wanted the New York Jets to feature for this season, one of the things that they made clear was that behind-the-scenes as it pertains to roster cuts were off limit. That decision looked vindicated in the aftermath of the trimming of the roster that took place last week.

Watching footballers' dreams getting crushed after being featured on Hard Knocks would have been tough. Think of players like Jerome Kapp and Tanzel Smart who did not make the final depth chart! Instead, what the Jets rolled with were players who actually made it.

Seeing Xavier Gipson make it was a particular highlight. The way they started speaking to him gave an idea of how it goes down with other players that get cut. However, it ended in smiles rather than tears when he got the news that he had made it. Aaron Rodgers was also effusive of players who came in with the odds stacked against them and made it.

#3 - MJ The Musical offers chance for a last moment of relaxation

The New York Jets know that all the pressure is on them going into the season. They are legitimate Super Bowl contenders based on their roster makeup, especially after acquiring Aaron Rodgers in the offseason from the Green Bay Packers. However, they have yet to achieve anything in the regular season and have to face some tough opponents along the way.

Hence, they took every opportunity to get some time off before the real games begin. Aaron Rodgers was spotted earlier this week with teammates Randall Cobb and C.J. Uzomah at the US Open and Hard Knocks final episode showed them turning up at 'MJ: The Musical'.

With attempts to moonwalk abounding, the Jets fans will be hoping someone can bust out the moves after scoring an all-important touchdown.

#4 - Jets make a good playoff team on TV but the real work starts now to win the Super Bowl

The Hard Knocks featured star players throughout its run. From Aaron Rodgers to Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, the show has highlighted the talent within the roster. However, games are not won on TV, but on the field.

The final episode again showed some great plays. Dalvin Cook was on fire when running from the backfield and he also seems to be getting on the same wavelength as his quarterback. That is nickname is 'Cookie' was another suprising revleation.

However, training camp is different from competitive games. And Dalvin Cook will know it distinctly as he will face his brother, James Cook, when the Jets play against the Buffalo Bills in their season opener.

This is where the real hustle starts if they want to win the Super Bowl. There have been fears that all of this could have been a distraction for the team. Now, it is up to Aaron Rodgers and his teammates to prove that the Hard Knocks series was just a taster of the things to come.

#5 - Hard Knocks delivers in 2023 with viewership

The final episode for the Hard Knocks season also brough to an end what is expected to be one of the most successful editions of all time. Based on its first episode, it is already the highest-viewed in its run of more than two decades. It was also the top series on the streaming platform.

This is what following a champion quarterback coming into an underachieving team does. Now, there are no excuses, though. Hard Knocks shown us one facet of the team which looks to be preparing to go on Super Bowl run. The 2023 NFL season will prove whether there is some proof in this pudding that they served.