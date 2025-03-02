Harold Fannin Jr. Scouting Report: 3 best landing spots for Bowling Green TE

Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. emerged as one of the most productive pass-catchers in college football in the 2024 season. The 6-foot-3, 238-pound junior tallied 117 receptions for 1,555 yards and ten touchdowns on his way to All-American honors.

The Canton, Ohio native was a safety and wide receiver in high school, being named First Team All-State as a defensive back in his final year. He came to Bowling Green as an unrated recruit and converted to tight end as soon as he arrived on campus.

Following modest production in his initial two seasons (63 receptions for 841 total yards), Fannin burst in 2024. He led all college tight ends in all major receiving categories.

Fannin can play in several positions in an offensive set, posing matchup issues for defensive units. His route-running skill distinguishes him from most tight-end prospects, showing "good releases, head and body fakes" and being able to "tempo his speed," according to Pro Football Network.

Yet, Harold Fannin Jr. does have limitations. Weighing in at 238 pounds, he is not well-suited in terms of size and strength for the position. He falters as a blocker against bigger defenders and can be shoved off his routes by physical coverage.

3 best landing spots for Harold Fannin Jr.

#1. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are perhaps the most natural fit for Fannin's talent. Their offensive woes have been well-documented, and they need weapons desperately to assist quarterback Bryce Young.

Though tight end may not be their most obvious roster need, the Panthers possess one of the NFL's worst overall offenses. His skill at creating separation with polished route-running would bring a facet the Panthers offense is missing.

#2. New England Patriots

The Patriots offense struggled all last season, and the team had seemingly dismal groups of offensive players. Now that young quarterback Drake Maye is in charge, New England must provide him with playmakers.

Harold Fannin Jr.'s receiving abilities and flexibility would be a great fit in a Patriots offense seeking to update its style. His versatility in lining up in several positions would provide New England's play-callers with flexibility in using him.

As Pro Football Network points out, Fannin would appear to be "an immediate contributor as a move tight end and a player offensive coordinators can use as a weapon in their offense."

#3. New York Jets

The Jets offer a viable alternative for Harold Fannin Jr. The tight end is still a weak area for the roster. Whoever begins underneath for New York next year, having a sure-handed pass receiver would give the offense another boost.

Fannin's receiving skills would be a dependable middle-of-the-field option. His after-the-catch skills make him even more special. Per Pro Football Network, he has "outstanding hands, ball skills and body control."

For a Jets squad looking to maximize its championship window, signing a day-two player like Fannin might be the kind of move that gets their offense over the hump.

