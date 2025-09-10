Harold Fannin Jr. Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Browns TE? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

The tight end room can be a fickle one, as Harold Fannin Jr. might know. Some weeks, tight ends might be asked to block more than receive. In other weeks, they could be asked to be one of the top receivers on the team. Fantasy managers are well aware of this, which is why many elect to neglect the position in the draft.

Fast forward to Week 2, however, and many of those managers now find themselves on the hunt for the diamond in the rough. The Cleveland Browns might have one, but is he a stud or a dud? Here's everything you need to know about Harold Fannin Jr.

Should you add Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. in Week 2 Waiver Wire?

Harold Fannin Jr. at Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

Without question, the Cleveland Browns tight end is worth a target on the Week 2 waiver wire. In college, the tight end improved on a consistent basis, effectively tripling his production year over year. In 2024, the tight end racked up a whopping 1,555 yards, ten touchdowns, and 117 catches, leading the FBS in catches and receiving yards per Sports Reference.

The Browns haven't gotten a ton right over the past few years, but nabbing Fannin in the third round was a steal. Of course, the question was whether he would translate to the NFL, and while some rookies spent their debut dropping passes like one Tennessee Titans receiver in particular, Fannin was nearly perfect, racking up seven catches on nine targets for 63 yards.

He even earned a rush in Week 1, giving him a rare bonus opportunity to produce. If he's available in your league, get him.

Harold Fannin Jr. fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

Of course, his rookie season debut leaves questions. The Browns faced the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, who were notorious for allowing receivers to run rampant in 2024. After only one game, it's not clear how Fannin will produce against stiffer linebackers and defenses in the coming weeks.

Still, it didn't stop him in college, which sets expectations relatively high for the tight end as the season continues. Remember, the tight end will also only get more experience. However, while clearly having chemistry with Joe Flacco, there's no guarantee he will start the entirety of the season, which leaves the door open for a relatively different situation if and when the Browns decide to pivot.

Still, the Cleveland Browns are widely believed to be one of the lowest graded teams in football, which means plenty of chasing opportunities, which means plenty of extra throwing situations. That's good news for Fannin.

Is Harold Fannin Jr. a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?

Fannin might be the waiver wire pickup this week in many leagues when it comes to tight ends. He started the season on the right foot, finds himself on a team that should have more passing opportunities than most teams, and arguably has the last remaining face of the 2010s-era gunslingers in Joe Flacco.

When it comes to waiver wire pickups, Fannin could be a plug-and-play option, even with David Njoku on the roster. Njoku earned fewer receptions than Fannin in Week 1, which opens the door to a starter change this season as a bonus.

