Harold Fannin Jr. Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Browns TE? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Harold Fannin Jr. has been a pleasant surprise in an otherwise forgettable season for the Cleveland Browns. The rookie tight end has started his career with two good performances for his team, even though the Browns lost their opening matchups to divisional rivals.

The rookie tight end has been delivering and he's likely to continue being a factor in the upcoming weeks. As such, it's time to analyze whether he merits a place on your fantasy football roster.

Should you add Browns tight end Harold Fannin in Week 3 waiver wire?

Fannin has taken part in 68% of Cleveland's offensive snaps in the 2025 season. This is an impressive number for a rookie, and his stats are also excellent.

In Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, he impressed with 7 receptions and 63 yards. He continued to be a factor in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens with 5 receptions and 48 yards. Despite not having a touchdown, he has already earned Joe Flacco's trust and is making plays for the offense.

A tougher matchup awaits in Week 3, as the Cleveland Browns will play against the Green Bay Packers. However, this could be the perfect time to add him to your team: he's unlikely to earn a high number of points, and as such, will attract less attention from other owners.

His 12 receptions in just two games are the second-highest mark for a rookie tight end in the history of the NFL, losing only to Brock Bowers in 2024, who had 15. Fannin is the kind of player you definitely don't want to miss.

Is Harold Fannin a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?

He's a strong waiver target in all leagues. Even in 10-team leagues, he would represent a useful pick, as he's the 9th-ranked tight end in PPR leagues. He's likely to continue being a primary target for Joe Flacco in passing downs.

The rookie tight end is unlikely to be a big red zone target during the 2025 season, though it's not his own fault. The Browns are not a strong offensive team and will struggle to get to the red zone constantly in 2025, but that doesn't diminish his value for fantasy football purposes.

