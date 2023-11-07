Has CJ Stroud put on the greatest rookie performance of all time? A look at the Houston Texans QB's numbers

CJ Stroud just put the sporting world on notice after the 39-37 week-eight win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stroud went to Tank Dell twice on the final drive with only 46 seconds left. The 26-yard throw on second down to set up the Houston Texans in the red zone was one of the best throws all weekend across the NFL.

Figures of 30/42, 470 yards and five touchdown passes might be the greatest rookie performance ever, while 470 yards is a record for passing yards by a rookie quarterback. It's not the first time that the number two pick in the draft has dragged his team to victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fourteen touchdown passes and only one interception almost at the halfway point of the season is a truly special start. That would be a brilliant return for Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady, but this is a rookie quarterback. It's looking very clear that the Texans were right on the money with selecting Stroud out of Ohio State instead of Anthony Richardson or Will Levis.

CJ Stroud will forever be linked with Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson as they went number one and four. Richardson's season is over due to injury, but Brye Young has struggled. Carolina has only won one game, while the Colts and Panthers game was not pretty as Young threw two pick-sixes.

It has been almost five years since the Houston Texans last made the playoffs, but they're only one win off a wildcard spot. The Bengals, one of the three wildcard teams, is next on the schedule for the Houston Texans. CJ Stroud vs Joe Burrow should be a fun game.

CJ Stroud has Rookie of the Year in the bag

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

The Offensive Rookie of the Year award is slightly tilted toward quarterbacks just like the MVP.

Mac Jones was the winner of the award in 2021, and it already looks like a QB is taking back the award after Garrett Wilson won it last year. CJ Stroud is the only rookie quarterback who's been consistently great, and his team is the best positioned.

Puka Nacua put up a historic start to a rookie season for a wide receiver, but his role has changed slightly since Cooper Kupp's return. The Texans made a very bold move to trade up to the third pick in the draft after drafting Stroud a few minutes before.

It looks to have been a wise decision, as the defense has been excellent in most games. The Houston Texans have found their new franchise quarterback.