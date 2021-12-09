Has the Jamal Adams trade worked out for the Seattle Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks are already in a tough spot this NFL season at 4-8. The team has playoff dreams, but it may take a minor miracle to get them there, given the way their season has gone at this point.

A recent injury will only make things more difficult. Safety Jamal Adams is now out for the remainder of the year with a torn labrum. This is not the way either side thought his season would go after Adams signed a four-year extension worth up to $72 million before the start of the season.

The same is true for the Seahawks, regarding Adams' acquisition in the first place. The trade that brought him to Seattle cost a steep price, and it is fair to wonder if the deal was worth it at all.

Was the Jamal Adams trade worth it for the Seahawks?

Tennessee Titans v Seattle Seahawks

The deal made with the New York Jets in the summer of 2020 came at a price.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



They then made him the richest Safety in NFL history with a 4-year, $72M deal



Adams had 0 sacks this year, ranked 90th out of 97 in coverage and wasn't even top 10 against the run #Seahawks gave 3 draft picks and a player to the #Jets for Jamal Adams, including two 1st roundersThey then made him the richest Safety in NFL history with a 4-year, $72M dealAdams had 0 sacks this year, ranked 90th out of 97 in coverage and wasn't even top 10 against the run #Seahawks gave 3 draft picks and a player to the #Jets for Jamal Adams, including two 1st roundersThey then made him the richest Safety in NFL history with a 4-year, $72M dealAdams had 0 sacks this year, ranked 90th out of 97 in coverage and wasn't even top 10 against the run https://t.co/dyq1ufR0FF

The Seahawks sent two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and Bradley McDougald in exchange for Adams and a fourth-round pick. That is a lot of draft capital in exchange for a player who did not make much of an impact this season.

Adams did have 9.5 sacks last season and ended up making the Pro Bowl. So the first year after the trade was not a bust. But that deal was done to set up a potential extension, which came to fruition in 2021.

Now that the Seahawks had tens of millions committed to Adams, the pressure built up. He was unable to deliver and could not even record a single sack this season before the injury. He is also playing like a below-average safety in coverage and against the run, as pointed out by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

So for now, it is hard to say the trade was worth it for Seattle. Consider the fact the team may trade Russell Wilson this offseason. If they end up with a top-10 pick, that could have been used on a new quarterback or another foundational piece. The Seahawks could have even packaged it in a great trade for more capital. Instead, that pick is going to the Jets.

Adams' deal will have to be judged again, once it is over, to see how this trade truly pans out. But if the Jets land future stars with their picks, fans in Seattle are going to wonder why the Seahawks were so eager to acquire the safety. While he has been an All-Pro, it was a red flag that the Jets were willing to move on from their 2017 first-round pick so soon.

Also Read Article Continues below

In 2021, Adams was a bust. He now has to recover from his injury and come back in 2022 ready to prove he is still an All-Pro, elite safety. Even getting a few sacks to start the 2022 season will be a step in the right direction.

Edited by Windy Goodloe