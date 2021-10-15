Has JuJu Smith-Schuster played his last game for the Steelers?

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has undergone surgery on his injured shoulder, which ends his season just five games in. It is not ideal for any player to reach an early end to their season. However in Smith-Schuster’s case, it is doubly bad.

In his fifth-year in the NFL, JuJu is essentially under a “prove it” deal with the Steelers. After reportedly turning down several teams such as the Baltimore Ravens and the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster returned to Pittsburgh and played for less money. But now with his season over and no new deal on the horizon at this stage, what does Smith-Schuster’s future look like with the Steelers?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: #Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had surgery last night on his injured shoulder and is out for the season. The procedure was successful. A tough loss for a Pittsburgh offense that is showing signs of hitting its stride.

His prospects with the organization are anything but clear. However, if there is a silver lining to his injury, it is that it happened early in the season. This gives both sides time to work out a potential deal before the window for free agency opens. There are many things to consider when talking about a new deal for the star receiver and it is something the Steelers are going to have to think long and hard about.

Smith-Schuster out of Pittsburgh?

Should a deal not be reached, what would the market look like for the receiver? Last offseason there was little to no interest in his services for the long term. A host of teams seemed to prefer short-term deals, but nothing eventuated. Sure, Smith-Schuster will want a big payslip but, given his numbers, it is unlikely he will get one.

In the last three seasons, Smith Schuster has a total of just 1,512 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns to his name. That hardly says star receiver. Questions remain over how much teams will be prepared to pay a tough receiver who is not a No. 1. In all likelihood Smith-Schuster will no longer be able to demand more than around $8 million a season on average. This could make it enticing for teams to explore signing him.

Matt Freed @mattfreedpghpg Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talks with injured wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during practice Thursday. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talks with injured wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during practice Thursday. https://t.co/pqeS75STcW

His relationship with Ben Roethlisberger was a deciding factor in his return last season. But with the quarterback’s future murky at best, where does that leave Smith-Schuster? Any decision the Steelers make regarding their aging quarterback is likely to have an impact on what Smith-Schuster does. Nevertheless, it's looking increasingly possible that Roethlisberger has thrown his last pass to JuJu.

