Has an NFL team ever three-peated? All you need to know about which historic team Chiefs are chasing

The Kansas City Chiefs are quickly establishing themselves as the most recent dynasty in the NFL.

Since Patrick Mahomes took over as their starting quarterback just six years ago, they have won three Super Bowl rings and four AFC Championships. That includes the rare accomplishment of winning the Vince Lombardi trophy in consecutive seasons.

The franchise will have an opportunity to get into the NFL record books for something even more rare in the 2024 season. They could become the first team in the Super Bowl era to do a three-peat. In 58 versions of the big game, it has never happenede before, despite all the dynasties throughout the years.

While they aim to make Super Bowl history next year, it's important to remember that they will not be the first team to be the NFL champions in three consecutive seasons if they win the ring in the 2024 season.

Peter King recently reminded NFL fans that it has been done before, but pre-dating the Super Bowl era. He did so in his popular Football Morning In America column on NBC Sports. King explained:

"The NFL actually has had a team win three titles in a row. Green Bay won the NFL Championship Game in 1965 over Cleveland, the last year before Super Bowls began, and then won the first two Super Bowls. And before there was postseason football, Green Bay won the NFL by virtue of having the best regular-season record in 1929, 1930 and 1931."

The Green Bay Packers were the first team to win three consecutive NFL championships, under legendary coach Vince Lombardi.

His incredible success is why the trophy for winning the Super Bowl has been named after him. The Packers are the only team to three-peat, doing so twice.

How many championships do the Chiefs have?

Kansas City Chiefs trophies

The Kansas City Chiefs' history began in 1960 when they were founded as the Dallas Texans. They moved to Kansas City in 1963 and got renamed the Chiefs, where they have remained for more than 60 years.

They won their first championship in 1962 in their final season as Texans. They did so in the AFL before the merger with the NFL, before the Super Bowl era. They went on to win two more AFL Championships as the Chiefs in 1966 and in 1969. Two of three AFL titles pre-dated the Super Bowl, so they count as championships in their franchise history.

Their 1969 AFL Championship also resulted in them reaching Super Bowl IV, where they beat the Minnesota Vikings. The Chiefs spent more than 50 years without winning another ring.

However, Patrick Mahomes has helped them to win three in the last five seasons. He has raised their championship total to six, and at just 28, he could be on his way to more.