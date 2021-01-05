NFL: Has a wild card ever won the Super Bowl?

With the 2020 NFL Playoffs getting ready to start on Saturday, it's time to take a look at the teams who have been able to run the gauntlet.

There has only been six teams since 1980 who have been able to go on a four game winning streak to win the Super Bowl. With the new format of the NFL Playoffs there will be more Wild Card games which gives this list a chance to add another team.

Let's take a deeper look at the six NFL Wild Card teams who were able to rip off four straight wins to win the Super Bowl.

1. 1980 Oakland Raiders

In the 1980 NFL Season, the Oakland Raiders were the first team in the NFL to make a Wild Card team and win a Super Bowl. The Raiders would win three NFL Playoff games in a row to make the Super Bowl. Oakland would beat the Houston Oilers, Cleveland Browns and the San Diego Chargers on their way to the Super Bowl. The Raiders would go on to the Super Bowl and beat the Philadelphia Eagles to cap off their playoff run.

On this day in 1981, the Raiders beat the Eagles 27-10 in Super Bowl XV, becoming the first wild-card team to win a Super Bowl. Jim Plunkett threw for 261 yards and three TDs en route to winning MVP. pic.twitter.com/dzADFuh6fo — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) January 25, 2020

2. 1997 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos would finish second in the AFC Western Division behind the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver would host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Wild Card Playoff game. John Elway would lead the Denver Broncos on a three game winning streak. That streak consisted of beating the Jaguars, Chiefs and Steelers. Denver would head into the Super Bowl to meet the NFL MVP Brett Favre and Green Bay Packers. John Elway and Terrell Davis would lead the Broncos to a 31-24 victory over the Packers.

Our first world-championship team. 👏



Tune into @nflnetwork at 6pm MT on Friday to see where our 1997 squad lands on the #NFL100's list of Greatest Teams! pic.twitter.com/y1shGOtnb6 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 7, 2019

3. 2000 Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens finished in second place in the AFC Central Division. The Ravens would make a big playoff push and their defense is to thank for that. Baltimore's defense would lead them to three straight wins over the Broncos, Titans and Raiders. Baltimore Ravens would put up one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history when they took down the Giants.

OTD 2001

°° SUPER BOWL XXXV °°#Baltimore's defense suffocates Giants (5 turnovers, 152 net yds allowed) as #Ravens roll NY for their 1st SB title, 34-7.



• MVP: Ray Lewis

• Back-to-back kick return TDs (NYG: R. Dixon, BAL: Je. Lewis)

• NYG: 4 offensive snaps in BAL territory pic.twitter.com/QxA1TjsQxO — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 28, 2019

4. 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers would finish second in the AFC North division behind the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2005 NFL Season. Pittsburgh and Cincinnati would meet in the Wild Card Playoff game. The Steelers would beat the Bengals 31-17. Pittsburgh would record two more wins during the 2005 NFL Playoffs against the Colts and Broncos to head to the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh Steelers would meet the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh defeated the Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL.

5. 2007 New York Giants

The 2007 New York Giants may have the best run out of all the teams on this list. The Giants would win three straight road games against the Buccaneers, Cowboys and Packers. New York Giants would head to Super Bowl XLII to play the undefeated New England Patriots. The Giants would pull off one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl History when they defeated the Patriots 17-14.

6. 2010 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers would be led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and would rip off three road wins to make the Super Bowl. Green Bay would defeat the Eagles, Falcons and Bears to make it to Super Bowl XLV. Super Bowl XLV was a great game to watch between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers would lead the Packers to a 31-25 win over the Steelers.