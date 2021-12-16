Has Odell Beckham Jr. redeemed himself with the LA Rams?

Odell Beckham Jr. got his wish earlier this season when he was released by the Cleveland Browns. He believed he was being held back there and was ready to prove the real OBJ was still inside him.

Beckham then signed with the Los Angeles Rams, heading to the bright lights out west. So far he has a touchdown in three consecutive games as the Rams are climbing back toward the top of the NFC.

But the question remains, has he officially redeemed himself with the Rams?

Beckham is trending in the right direction. Yet he has only been with the team for a month and has yet to reach 100 yards in a game. He has also been hit with the roadblock of a positive COVID-19 test this week.

But let's put that positive test aside for now in this evaluation. When looking at his redemption, it is still way too early to tell because Beckham has a long way to go after a rough tenure in Cleveland.

Beckham joined the Browns before the 2019 season and ended up finishing with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. That season was filled with dysfunction because of head coach Freddie Kitchens. However, things were supposed to change with Kevin Stefanski in 2020.

They did change, as the Browns made the playoffs, but Beckham was not a major factor. He never got the opportunity to really contribute as he was hit with a season-ending injury after just seven games, just as it looked like he was returning to his old ways.

2021 looked to be the time for a comeback. However, that never came to be, as he had 17 receptions in six games before forcing his way out of Cleveland. That represents two-and-a-half seasons of his career where he was putting up reserve wide receiver numbers. Where was the guy who had at least 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns every year from 2014-2016?

That stretch was also the last time Beckham made an All-Pro or Pro Bowl team. He has been living off hype since and is trying to rebuild his brand in Los Angeles.

What can be said is that he is off to a great start with the Rams. His three touchdowns in four games marks the overall total he had with the Browns from 2020-2021. Perhaps Beckham was right all along about Baker Mayfield not being a good enough quarterback to get him the ball.

NFL teams want a receiver who will make the big plays when it counts the most. If Beckham can show up in the postseason, especially with Robert Woods out, he will be back on the NFL's mountaintop of elite receivers.

