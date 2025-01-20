Has a rookie QB ever made the Super Bowl? Exploring history of the Big Game

The Super Bowl is the biggest game in the NFL, and only one quarterback gets to win it every season. That's one out of 32 starting quarterbacks in the top American football league in the world.

Considering their situations when entering the league, it's even harder for rookie quarterbacks. Hence, with the Super Bowl just a few weeks away, let's look at the history of rookie QBs in the big game.

Has a rookie quarterback ever made the Super Bowl?

No, a rookie quarterback hadn't played in the Super Bowl. The NFL is yet to see a first-year quarterback lead his side on a deep playoff run that'll culminate in an appearance in the Super Bowl.

However, there've been some cases of rookie quarterbacks reaching the conference championship game. Ben Roethlisberger did so in his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Joe Flacco achieved the feat with the Baltimore Ravens, and Mark Sanchez made the run with the New York Jets.

Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders is the latest rookie QB to join the illustrious list as he's guided his side to an NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This shouldn't come as a surprise due to the rarity of rookie quarterbacks joining playoff-caliber teams. That's because most teams that pick quarterbacks in the first round are rebuilding and don't have the player personnel suitable for a deep postseason run.

Who is the youngest quarterback to play in the Super Bowl?

The youngest quarterback to play in the Super Bowl is Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Marino started for the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl 19 against the San Francisco 49ers at 23 years and 127 days old.

Marino had a decent game, throwing for over 300 yards, but his Dolphins side was no match for Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers beat the Dolphins by a 38-16 scoreline. Marino never won a Super Bowl in his illustrious 17-year career, while Montana went on to win four with the 49ers.

Ben Roethlisberger is the youngest QB to start and win a Super Bowl. At 23 years and 340 days, he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a win in Super Bowl 40 over the Seattle Seahawks.

