Has Steve Spagnuolo ever been a head coach? Exploring Chiefs DC's NFL history

The defense of the Kansas City Chiefs has been outstanding throughout the postseason. The group silenced Josh Allen and his colleagues during the divisional round, limited the explosive Miami Dolphins offense to less than 10 points in the wild-card round and locked out presumed MVP Lamar Jackson during the AFC championship game victory last Sunday.

The Chiefs have some excellent defensive players on their team, but Steve Spagnuolo is the reason for their performances.

Spagnuolo has served as the defensive coordinator for the Chiefs since 2019. Since then, during the team's five-year run that has seen them make four Super Bowls, his defenses have been exemplary.

Many people wonder why "Spags," as colleagues and players call him, hasn't been appointed as the head coach of another NFL team since he has been one of the league's most prominent defensive coordinators in recent years.

In truth, Steve Spagnuolo has previously served as an NFL head coach. Between 2009 and 2011, he was the head coach of the St. Louis Rams, where he had a lackluster 10-38 record.

The Rams finished 1-15 in Spags' first season in St. Louis, which was both the poorest record in the league and the franchise's history. He performed well enough in his second season to improve the Rams record to 7-9, but in 2011, they had another losing season, finishing 2-14.

Spagnuolo's record in his third season with the Rams was matched for the poorest record in the league for the 2011 season with the Indianapolis Colts. He was sacked in January 2012.

Spagnuolo has continued to express interest in obtaining another head coach post since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. However, he has not gotten a single interview invitation from any other club.

How many Super Bowl wins does Steve Spagnuolo have?

Steve Spagnuolo has been a reliable defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last five seasons, as seen by his four Super Bowl appearances. He is also among the most accomplished coordinators in league history, with his three Super Bowl victories as defensive coordinator.

Spagnuolo claimed his first championship while serving as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator in Super Bowl XLII.

Spags went on to win two more titles with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and LVII. As of right now, he is the only coordinator in NFL history to have won Super Bowls with two separate teams.

What is Steve Spagnuolo's salary with the Chiefs?

The NFL doesn't often release specific pay information, but reports indicate that defensive coordinators make about $1 million annually. However, depending on reputation and experience, this number may differ for each team as well as for an individual.

According to reports, Steve Spagnuolo was paid $2 million while serving as the defensive coordinator for the Giants, which put him among the highest-paid assistants in the league at the time. In 2023, he's probably making around the same amount with the Chiefs.