Has any Super Bowl gone to overtime? Exploring Big Game's history

Sometimes, even in high-stakes football games like the Super Bowl, four 15-minute quarters, or 60 total minutes, are just insufficient to decide a game.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers faced each other in Super Bowl LVIII, they were level at 19-19 after four quarters and had to go to overtime to decide the winner of the 2024 Championship game. It was only the second time in the 58-year existence of the Super Bowl that overtime came into play.

In the end, the Chiefs won 25–22, winning their third Lombardi Trophy in five years after Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a three-yard score.

The first Super Bowl game to go to overtime was distinguished more by its epic turnaround than by its additional session.

Which was the first Super Bowl game to go to overtime?

Just one of the first 56 Super Bowls of all time went into overtime.

The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI after coming back from a 25-point deficit.

In what is widely regarded as the most thrilling Super Bowl ever, Atlanta led 28-3 in the third quarter until Tom Brady and his teammates rallied and forced overtime, with the result level at 28-28.

After winning the coin toss, the Patriots covered 75 yards in eight plays and ultimately won the game in OT. Running back James White scored a two-yard touchdown to give New England a 34-28 victory to close the game.

A touchdown on the first drive would instantly end the game, according to the regulation in effect at the time. However, the rules were changed last year for postseason games only. Both sides would now have at least one chance to drive the ball during overtime.

Brady completed 43 of his 62 attempts for 466 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to a 25-point comeback. Prior to that game, no team had ever recovered from a 10-point hole in the Super Bowl.

White, who tied the individual mark for most points tallied in a Super Bowl with three touchdowns and a two-point conversion in overtime, was also a huge influence.

Following their 2017 win over Atlanta, the Patriots made two more Super Bowl appearances, including a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

On the other hand, the Falcons haven't been to the postseason since they made it there in 2017, the year after playing in Super Bowl LI.

