Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ pass and took it to the end zone to give his team a 17-0 advantage in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX. Sunday was the young player's 22nd birthday, and that was his first NFL interception.

DeJean became the first player in league history to record a touchdown on his birthday during the Super Bowl thanks to the play.

That touchdown was the 16th pick-6 in Super Bowl history. Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons scored the most recent one when he intercepted Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

The intriguing twist is that teams that score a pick-6 in a Super Bowl almost never lose. The Falcons are the only club in history to lose a Super Bowl following a pick-6.

Including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who scored three pick-6s against the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, Super Bowl clubs have a combined 12-1 record when they score a pick-6 in the championship game.

After dominating the first half, Philadelphia may be headed for a Super Bowl triumph given this record. Going into halftime, the team had a 24-0 lead.

The Eagles restricted the Chiefs to 23 yards in the opening half, recorded a pick-six and sacked Mahomes on three occasions.

Has a team ever overcome a 24-point deficit in the Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles led the Kansas City Chiefs by 24 points at halftime of Super Bowl LIX. This implies that the Chiefs will need to make an unusual comeback to leave the Caesars Superdome with the win.

But if they do, they won't be the first team in Super Bowl history to come back from a deficit of 24 or more points.

In Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady and the New Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Pats were behind the Atlanta Falcons by 28-3 halfway through the third quarter. With less than a minute left in the game, however, New England managed to come back and tie it.

With the score tied at 28-28, Super Bowl 51 ultimately entered into overtime. However, New England won the coin toss in OT and scored the game-winning touchdown in the 34-28 victory.

