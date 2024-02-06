Has Taylor Swift been banned from Super Bowl 2024? Busting viral myth around Travis Kelce's Grammy-winning girlfriend

A rumor has been circulating this week on Facebook detailing that the NFL has "reportedly considered banning" Taylor Swift from Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas. That rumor appears to have originated from a satire website called "Esspots."

Travis Kelce's girlfriend has not been banned from the Super Bowl. To the contrary, it appears arrangements are being made for Swift to touch base in Las Vegas just in time to catch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs kickoff on Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

Will Taylor Swift be at the 2024 Super Bowl?

With her attendance at the 2024 Grammys done and dusted, Swift will jet off to Tokyo, Japan, for The Eras Tour starting Feb. 7. Her final show is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10, which leaves her a single day to reach Las Vegas.

In a pretty interesting turn of events, the Japanese Embassy in Washington, DC, laid a roadmap for Taylor Swift's Super Bowl journey.

The embassy's post on X on the matter read:

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the embassy can confidently 'Speak Now' to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins."

Taylor Swift's potential appearance already having an impact on Super Bowl 2024 commercials

While a number of Super Bowl commercials have dropped - even one featuring Tua Tagovailoa alongside Sir Patrick Stewart and Peppa Pig - it appears more advertisers are signing up for the Big Game this year owing to Taylor Swift.

Per a report from Axios, companies selling women-focused products like e.l.f. Cosmetics (featuring the cast of "Suits"), NYX Professional Makeup (featuring Cardi B) and Dove have all purchased ad spaces for Super Bowl 58.

The publication has chalked the presence of these brands down to the "Taylor Swift effect."

Even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is a fan of it all. During a media scrum for Super Bowl week, Goodell spoke on Kelce and Swift's relationship and what it means for the league.

"Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people, they seem very happy," Goodell said. "She knows great entertainment. I think that's why she loves NFL football.

"Obviously, it creates a buzz; it creates another group of young fans, particularly young women who are interested in seeing why she is going to this game. And I think that's great for us."