"Hated when people compared me and Trevon Diggs" - Jalen Ramsey once made feelings clear on Cowboys CB comparison

Jalen Ramsey has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the modern era of the NFL. However, after winning the Super Bowl with the LA Rams in 2022, Ramsey made his feelings clear on being compared to Dallas Cowboys' cornerback Trevon Diggs.

During an episode of "The Pivot Podcast" that was released in March 2022, Ramsey opened up on the differences between himself and Diggs.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I hate it when people compare me and Trevon,” Ramsey said. “We play completely different. I always play out of phase, he always plays in phase.”

When host Ryan Clark pointed out that Diggs gave up more than 1,000 yards in coverage in the past season (2021), Ramsey defended the Cowboys star.

“That’s because he always plays in phase, but he also had 11, 12, maybe 13 picks. That’s crazy,” Ramsey said. “He plays different. He plays in phase. It’s a different style of how he plays. I agree, if you are a guy who plays in phase a lot like he does, you’re gonna have to have a lot of picks, which he does. He does, so it’s working out for him. He’s one of the best at doing that. Same with J.C. (Jackson).”

After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams, Ramsey was traded to the Miami Dolphins. He has played the past two seasons with them.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys took Diggs with the No. 51 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The CB is on course to play his sixth season with the franchise in the 2025 season.

Jalen Ramsey reportedly linked with a move to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason

The Cowboys have reportedly emerged as a potential trade destination for Jalen Ramsey this offseason. The Dolphins' cornerback has nine years of experience in the NFL and has been linked with several teams, as Miami is looking for a trade partner.

If Ramsey joins the Cowboys, he could form one of the best defensive partnerships in the league alongside Diggs.

In the 2024 season, Ramsey recorded 60 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 11 passes defended, and two interceptions. The Dolphins finished with an 8-9 record, failing to make the playoffs.

