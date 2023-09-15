Hayden Hurst or Dalton Schultz Start Em' Sit 'Em: Exploring Week 2 fantasy projections for TEs

Hayden Hurst and Dalton Schultz are two well-known names in the fantasy football world. Neither will put the team on their back, but both fill the position at times as well as most of the options.

For those who have them both on the roster, they have a dilemma ahead of Week 2. Should Hurst or Schultz get the nod?

Is Hayden Hurst a good fantasy pick?

Hayden Hurst at New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

New Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst had a great game to kick off the season, earning five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. In two of the last three years, he has earned at least 50 catches, so the volume is there. However, his yardage stops typically short of 500 yards per season.

However, in a new situation in Carolina and off to a quick start, there is some upside not usually seen for a 30-year-old tight end. That's the rub with Hurst, though, his age is a concern.

At 30, the injury bug could strike at any moment. He could go the entire season squeaky clean or time could hit hard. He's certainly worth a pick if you are in a jam.

Is Dalton Schultz a good fantasy pick?

Dalton Schultz at Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans

Dalton Schultz was practically a no-show in his debut with the Houston Texans, turning in just two catches for four yards. It's a new place and a new offense for Schultz with a new quarterback in place. It was about as difficult of a Week 1 to sell as possible. However, his past gives reason to hope.

With the Cowboys, he did reach a higher ceiling than Hayden Hurst ever has, earning 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. T.J. Hockenson, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle all offer better cases than Schultz and it isn't close.

That said, if he's available, as he should be in some leagues thanks to recency bias, one could do a lot worse.

Dalton Schultz vs. Hayden Hurst: Who should I start?

Hayden Hurst at Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Per Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Hurst gets the nod in PPR leagues. In a "what have you done for me lately" league, Hurst gets the edge thanks to a game output that could rank with some teams' RB1 totals in Week 1. However, the score between the two is set to be close, with Hurst edging out Schultz by just 0.7 points.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer results

7.5 points out of what many would call the least effective position in the game could be enough to edge out other tight ends even as early as Week 2. Some offenses prefer to have their number one tight ends only block, which is a disaster for Fantasy Football. That said, it appears that neither tight end will have that role in Week 2.