Hayden Hurst reveals peculiar similarities between Joe Burrow and Bryce Young (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the many key free agent signings for the Carolina Panthers this off-season was landing veteran tight end, Hayden Hurst. Hurst is coming off of the second-most productive season of his five-year career and will help the progression of rookie quarterback, Bryce Young.

Last season, Hurst was catching passes from Joe Burrow, who many view as the second-best quarterback in the NFL. This season, he will be one of Young's main targets and plans on being his best friend, like most tight ends are for their quarterbacks.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Hayden Hurst spoke about how confident he is in Young as the team's quarterback and some similarities he has with Burrow:

"Bryce is a very smart guy as well. He comes in, he shows flashes of the stuff that Joe used to do. As far as just how he sees the game, it's promising to see that from a rookie. The game slows down for Bryce a lot and he's very, very intellectual.

"He's been extremely confident. Like I said, he kinda he reminds me a lot of the way Joe is. Just in his preparation and you know what you're gonna get from Bryce on game day because Monday through Saturday, he's putting the work in, he's watching the film."

Hayden Hurst has faith in Bryce Young leading the Panthers

Hayden Hurst during Carolina Panthers Training Camp

Having a rookie quarterback lead your team in their first season can always be a risk and a work in progress. The Carolina Panthers traded up for Young in the draft, and have confidence in their decision.

Hayden Hurst is one of the many believers in the Panthers' organization in Young's ability to lead Carolina. Hurst described Young as an intelligent quarterback with a load of talent:

"He knows the looks he's gonna get, he's gonna be prepared and that just raises the standard in every other room. You know, we need to be prepared because we know Bryce is gonna be dialed in and putting the ball in spots where he sees the zone void and then where he's breaking down man coverage and he's gonna put it where it needs to be.

"He's very intelligent, he knows where to go with the football. He's gonna be very successful. He did it at a high level in college, the highest level you could do it at. So I've got all the faith in the world in Bryce being able to figure it out, he's a talented guy."

The Carolina Panthers finished last season with a 7-10 record. They've added the likes of Hayden Hurst, Bryce Young, D.J. Chark, Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders, head coach Frank Reich, and many others to their revamped franchise.

Although they were going through a tough season, they were only a game behind the NFC South winners, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the division with an 8-9 record.

This season, the NFC South is up for grabs and if things click right, the Panthers have a legitimate shot of being NFC South champions.

