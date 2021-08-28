“He can throw the heck out of it”: Aaron Rodgers envisions a bright future for Jets QB Zach Wilson

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers participated in joint practices last week before their preseason matchup. Jets' rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was star-struck when he got the opportunity to share the field with Aaron Rodgers.

The reigning NFL MVP had nothing but praise for Wilson after the two teams' joint practices. Rodgers went on to say that Wilson could "throw the heck out of it," implying that the rookie is already a fantastic passer.

Rodgers' praise has certainly boosted Wilson's confidence. Since the joint practices, the rookie quarterback has been on a roll. Here's everything Aaron Rodgers said about Zach Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers has high hopes for Zach Wilsons future

New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has silenced the critics in his last two starts

Aaron Rodgers was asked about Wilson during the Packers' Week 2 preseason matchup. The reigning NFL MVP said:

"He's a good young kid, has a nice disposition. That kid can throw the heck out of that ball and that was a nice one down the right sideline at the of the first. I'm so excited for what he can do in this league."

That may have been the boost Zach Wilson needed after reports suggested the rookie struggled during training camp. Wilson exited the game against Green Bay with 128 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Zach Wilson showing flashes of Aaron Rodgers in his game 👀 pic.twitter.com/AXSFRbeiRJ — PFF (@PFF) August 25, 2021

Wilson also expressed his admiration for Rodgers during the post-game press conference after the Jets and Packers' matchup. The rookie quarterback said:

"I really just appreciate him as a man. He's and awesome guy. He definitely doesn't have to come up to me and say anything. I don't expect him to, but it means the world to me that he's able to come up to me, whatever advice it is."

Zach Wilson's confidence level should be sky-high after Rodgers' compliments. Wilson has taken whatever he learned from Rodgers and put it to good use on the field. For the first time in a long time, the New York Jets have a quarterback to be excited about.

The New York Jets will wrap up their preseason campaign on Friday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson will look to impress one last time before his first NFL regular-season game in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar