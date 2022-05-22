"He continues to prove he is one of the best humans ever" - Peyton Manning wins adulation of NFL fans after class act involving former teammate's son

Peyton Manning has had an impact on the communities he’s belonged to over his long career and continues to touch the lives of people around him. In fact, before he was drafted to the Indianapolis Colts in 1998, the state of Indiana was all about basketball. Yeah, an NFL team was there in the capital city, but they had been pretty mediocre for years, and Hoosiers didn’t pay a lot of attention.

Then came Manning, the new sheriff in town, and from the start, it was clear he would change, not only the direction of the team, but the city as well. Even in retirement, with his fame and a busy schedule that includes leaving his imprint on the communities he’s involved with, Manning goes out of his way for friends as well.

The son of former teammate Brandon Stokley had to postpone his graduation party because of bad weather, but that didn’t stop a certain two-time Super Bowl winning Hall of Famer from showing up.

Ashley Ryan 🎧🎙🥂 @AshleyLolaRyan Brandon Stokley @bstokley14 Supposed to have a graduation party today but had to cancel because of the snow but one person showed up anyway to say congratulations. PFM. All class Supposed to have a graduation party today but had to cancel because of the snow but one person showed up anyway to say congratulations. PFM. All class https://t.co/Bf0xLNXeCM Peyton Manning continues to prove he is one of the best humans ever. twitter.com/bstokley14/sta… Peyton Manning continues to prove he is one of the best humans ever. twitter.com/bstokley14/sta…

Other Twitter users weighed in on the touching moment in the comments, proving most people love Manning and the Manning family, in general.

Thomas @ThomasTallyR @bstokley14 I once heard that Archie and Olivia Manning were more interested in raising good men than great quarterbacks. They just happened to do both. @bstokley14 I once heard that Archie and Olivia Manning were more interested in raising good men than great quarterbacks. They just happened to do both.

David Hernández 𓂀 @DaveHdez07

Congrats!! @bstokley14 I'd really love to meet Peyton one day. He's one of those inspiring legends on the way he does things. So much to learn from him.Congrats!! @bstokley14 I'd really love to meet Peyton one day. He's one of those inspiring legends on the way he does things. So much to learn from him. Congrats!!

Andrea Hipwell @AndreaHipwell @bstokley14 I feel like if the only person who showed up to say congratulations is Peyton Manning the kid is probably doing pretty good! @bstokley14 I feel like if the only person who showed up to say congratulations is Peyton Manning the kid is probably doing pretty good! 😊

Nani Kai @NaniKai02 @bstokley14 Great photo! 🤙🏽 PFM showed up because he's PFM!! Class Act... just like You! Congratulations to the Graduate!! @bstokley14 Great photo! 🤙🏽 PFM showed up because he's PFM!! Class Act... just like You! Congratulations to the Graduate!! 💥

Others took note of Manning's hat choice and rolled with it.

When all else fails, talk about the weather.

Adrian @ColoradoFal @bstokley14 @1043TheFan You realize there was no weather right? Typical Indianapolis transplants haha @bstokley14 @1043TheFan You realize there was no weather right? Typical Indianapolis transplants haha

MatadorMexicanGrill @MatadorGrill



PFM is a legend. @bstokley14 We don't cancel stuff because of snow herePFM is a legend. @bstokley14 We don't cancel stuff because of snow here PFM is a legend.

Tonjia @Tonjia3 @bstokley14 and in the snow even!!! well done Peyton, well done @bstokley14 and in the snow even!!! well done Peyton, well done

Peyton Manning showing up to the party through the snow to show support for a friend’s son sums up his class in a nutshell. Manning is one of the most well-loved figures in football, seemingly the polar opposite of his long-time rival and friend Tom Brady.

Peyton Manning continues to be a positive figure for the NFL even well into retirement

And where would Indianapolis be without Peyton Manning? The former Colts quarterback almost single-handedly changed the course of the city. Without him, the franchice could very well be in a different city. And Indy wouldn’t have hosted a Super Bowl, there would be no Lucas Oil Stadium, and the children’s hospital that is now called Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital would not be the facility it is today.

Manning continues to play a part in the NFL with The Manning Cast on ESPN 2. Peyton and his brother, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, co-host the Monday Night Football simulcast as they welcome a wide variety of guests. The duo will return in 2022 to continue their unique take on watching football.

Edited by Windy Goodloe