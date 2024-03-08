“He was distraught”: Pats Super Bowl champion says Tom Brady was ‘balling his eyes out’ during Deflategate scandal

Many consider Tom Brady the greatest football player of all time. The seven-time Super Bowl champion's career spanned over two decades, and he has quite the resume.

However, despite Brady's successes, he will always have the cloud of the Deflategate scandal over his head. In a recently released episode of "The Dynasty," Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis opened up about Brady's reaction to his teammates about the jarring scandal.

"When the Deflategate happened, Tom was the headliner of the whole situation. He addressed us as a team. You can tell he was distraught. He said, 'This is something I wouldn’t do. I would not ruin this season for us. The allegations are false.’ He was actually balling his eyes out in front of us,” Revis said.

It is the first time in quite a while that a vital member of the Super Bowl XLIX-winning Patriots has spoken about Deflategate. It was a dark moment in the Patriots' history, typically ignored among the New England faithful.

Tom Brady's family were deeply affected by Deflategate

Darrelle Revis wasn't the only one to open up about the Deflategate scandal in the seventh episode of "The Dynasty." Tom Brady's immediate family also discussed its effect on the three-time MVP.

"It was extraordinarily difficult in the life of the Brady family. Not only did I suffer from it, but my wife, it crushed her. Because he's not a liar," Tom Brady Sr. said.

"I felt very helpless as a mom," Galynn Brady said. "Watching Tommy having to go through this, there's nothing that we could do about it. But for Tommy, on the football field, that's when he could prove that he was calling the shots."

Following Deflategate, the league suspended Brady for four games, while the New England Patriots were fined $1 million and forfeited two draft selections in the 2016 NFL Draft.