"He was my favorite receiver growing up" - When Garrett Wilson made his feelings known about Davante Adams

After wide receiver Davante Adams joined the Green Bay Packers in 2014, he became quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target. For eight seasons, they accounted for 907 receptions and 68 touchdowns, excluding eight in the playoffs. For years, Adams remained Rodgers’ favorite target.

However, that position shifted to rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson when Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in 2023. Coincidentally, Wilson also wore No. 17, like Adams, as he started developing chemistry with Rodgers at the Jets.

When Wilson heard the rumors of a comparison between him and Adams, he responded to the media in July 2023:

“He was my favorite receiver growing up. When you're a young kid, you don't really realize it, but you're trying to steal something from everyone's game, whether it's OBJ or Davante or Stefon Diggs.”

The rumors started after a video featuring Wilson and Rodgers training together went viral on social media. However, Wilson was happy with the comparison.

“I try to take a lot of things from what he did well, but, man, he's special," Wilson said. "You can see the lab work that he puts in throughout the offseason. It's special to watch. I've got a long way to go before I get to that point.”

In comparison, there are subtle differences between the two. Speed-wise, Wilson was faster, according to their NFL scouting combine numbers. While Adams ran a 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds, Wilson did it in 4.36 seconds. Size-wise, Adams had the edge with a 6-foot-1 frame and 215 pounds compared to Wilson’s 6-0 and 183 pounds.

Aaron Rodgers shares an interesting tip for WR Garrett Wilson

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was perhaps the best person to comment on the comparison, and he made an interesting point. Davante Adams’ breakout year happened in 2016 when the wideout shed nearly 12 pounds and took on a more chiseled look. Meanwhile, Garrett Wilson had to do the opposite.

“For him, it was about changing his body,” Rodgers said while discussing Wilson. “If he has five or 10 more pounds of muscle, he’s going to be really, really difficult to handle. But in the meantime, he’s got all the skill set you want, plus the attitude and the work ethic and the character, which you really appreciate.”

Wilson’s teammate, wide receiver Allen Lazard, who also played alongside Davante Adams, opined that there were similarities between Adams and Wilson.

