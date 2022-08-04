"He got off easy" - Shannon Sharpe blasts the NFL for not punishing Dolphins owner in the right manner

The Miami Dolphins have been under investigation for allegedly tampering and throwing games. The accusations came from former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. On Tuesday, the findings of the investigation were released and owner Stephen Ross was handed a six-game suspension for tampering.

Miami will also forfeit a first-round pick for next year's draft, and a third-round pick from the 2024 draft. NFL Hall of Famer and co-host of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe feels the NFL was far too lenient for the owner and the team.

"Well, I think I think he got off easy, because this, this was not an isolated incident. It was a he was a repeat offender in 2019. And then he followed it up again with Tom Brady got to Tampa Bay and then the following off in the offseason after last year. So, what he is is a repeat offender. And he got very, very lightly. I love how the NFL did this, Skip. They believed that he had an impersonal contact or someone had him improper contact with Tom Brady."

The Miami Dolphins are among the most hyped AFC teams of the new season

The accusations of tampering came about when Ross contacted Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in an effort to lure them both to Miami. The contact happened throughout the 2019 season when Brady was still with the New England Patriots, which is against NFL policy.

As for the tanking issue, it was suggested by Flores that he was offered bonuses for throwing games in order to acquire a higher draft pick. The investigation determined that this was said to Flores as a joke.

Looking at the 2022 season, the Miami reported to training camp with a lot of hype surrounding their offense. With the addition of Tyreek Hill and second-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Miami is expected to have the fastest offense in the league.

