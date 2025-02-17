“He knows how competitive I am” - Patrick Mahomes once shared how Chiefs GM Brett Veach was worried about QB’s basketball obsession

Patrick Mahomes is a born athlete—fierce and competitive outside of the football field too. While many fans may be aware of his background in baseball, some may not know that he is equally passionate about basketball.

During an interview with USA Today in February 2019, Mahomes revealed an incident where Chiefs GM Brett Veach had to restrict Mahomes’s basketball activities after a video of him playing the sport went viral.

“It became a huge story," Mahomes said. "He (Veach) was more worried about my playing hard because he knows how competitive I am. At the same time, I understand where he is coming from and trying to keep myself healthy and my body in the best shape possible.”

A video clip of Mahomes playing basketball at Lifetime Fitness, in Overland Park, Kansas went viral. Mahomes performed a spin move at the rim after shaking off two defenders. The clip was uploaded on social media and Veach saw the clip too.

“As soon as I saw (the video of Mahomes playing basketball), it probably took me about two seconds to call his agent and tell him that was a big no-no," the Chiefs GM told a radio station. "The (Chiefs') Kingdom can rest assured that we have that under control: No more basketball for Pat.”

Veach further clarified why they had to take such an extreme step of preventing Mahomes from playing basketball.

“He doesn’t have that filter in his mind to kind of just have fun and not take everything so competitively," Veach said. "We were able to nip that in the bud, and we feel good with the plan of no basketball with Pat moving forward.”

Patrick Mahomes is also a passionate gaming enthusiast

Mahomes had exceptional basketball skills, and he played basketball in high school. He was also a two-sport athlete in college, playing both baseball and football until he decided that he wanted to focus on his football career.

While Veach put an end to any chance of Mahomes playing basketball for fun, this does not mean that Mahomes does not pursue his other passions off the field. The QB plays video games to relax and is known to be a competitive Call of Duty player. Call of Duty is a first-person shooting game that is played online.

Mahome even visited Treyarch some years ago. Treyarch is one of the studios that is involved in the development of the Call of Duty series of games.

