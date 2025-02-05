"He lives for that s--t”: When Tom Brady's former teammate commented on 37-year-old QB's late-game Super Bowl composure

Tom Brady has an unbelievable record in the Super Bowl, winning seven times out of 10 appearances. He is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, with one of the best playoff-win ratios. However, what set him apart was his ability to maintain composure during the crucial moments of high-pressure games.

Brady’s composure was on display for the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, in 2015. Responding to his performance, Brady's backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo told the media in February 2015:

“For him to do that—8-for-8 on the final drive, right?—that’s as big as a moment gets,” Garoppolo said. “Obviously, he lives for that sh*t.”

Although Garoppolo didn’t play in the game against the Seahawks, he served as Brady’s backup and witnessed his performance from the sidelines. Brady led the Patriots to a 28-24 victory against the defending champion Seahawks.

What made Brady’s performance special was that his fourth Super Bowl ring came against one of the best defenses in NFL history. The Seahawks ranked No. 1 in multiple categories, including yards allowed, scoring defense, and passing defense.

They were known for shutting down receivers, and on the big day, they targeted tight end Rob Gronkowski. But Brady improvised, making wide receiver Julian Edelman his favorite target.

Trailing 24-10 at the end of the third quarter, Brady and the Patriots were under immense pressure to execute their game plan. Moreover, the Patriots had lost their last two Super Bowl appearances against the New York Giants, making the moment even bigger.

Tom Brady: Owner of the 4th Quarter

As the saying goes, "Cometh the hour, cometh the man"—Tom Brady was that man for the Patriots. He played a near-perfect fourth quarter, throwing only two incompletions out of his last 15 passes in 15 minutes.

When Brady took the field with just 6:42 left on the clock, Patriots fans in the stadium chanted his name, knowing what was about to come. He led another successful drive, capping it off with a touchdown pass to Edelman.

“Man, it was just … it was serious,” Brandon LaFell said about Brady’s late-game demeanor.

Although Tom Brady delivered an even better performance against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, this game remains etched in the memories of his fans.

