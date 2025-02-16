"He makes every person feel they're most important": When Patrick Mahomes was all praises for friend Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is not only the locker room leader of the Kansas City Chiefs but also one of the liveliest characters on the team. Apart from his feats on the field, he is known for his friendship with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They are known to share a camaraderie on and off the field.

“He's just the life of the party," Mahomes once said about Kelce. "He makes every single person feel like they're the most important person in the world. He has that natural gift to really embrace and show love to everybody.”

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been friends since Mahomes joined the Chiefs in 2017 as a rookie. Interestingly, they befriended each other at a night party and arrived late the following day, to the early morning team meeting with coach Andy Reid.

Their friendship then developed into a brotherly bond and their families have become close to each other as well. In an episode of the New Heights podcast in December 2022, Jason Kelce made a sarcastic remark about his brother’s bond with Mahomes. He said:

"It’s such a big bromance that even Brittany (Mahomes) is jealous.”

Patrick Mahomes is close with both brothers, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. - Source: Imagn

Interestingly, Patrick Mahomes is close not just with Travis Kelce, but also with his brother, Jason Kelce. In a social media post in 2024, Mahomes was featured in a video alongside Jason Kelce and DJ Marshmello. Speaking about the video, Mahomes revealed a similarity between the Kelce brothers.

“I was there! I saw Jason, and he was the life of the party, man,” Mahomes said. “Those Kelce brothers, man, they’re the life of the party wherever they go.”

Jason Kelce and Mahomes even hang out together and celebrate each other’s success together. When the Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory last year, Jason Kelce was also a part of the celebrations.

