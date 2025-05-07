"He’s gonna be a Steeler": NFL fans speculate as Jaguars release Gabe Davis in a shocking move

Gabe Davis is departing from the Jacksonville Jaguars after just one season with that franchise. According to Ari Merirov, the Jaguars are releasing Davis ahead of the 2025 regular season.

Following the shocking move with two years left on his initial Jaguars contract, NFL fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) had a field day with the Pittsburgh Steelers links.

Another said, "probably a Steeler 🤣🤣"

However, some had other theories regarding Davis' next landing spot.

"Jets should jump on this and trade Lazard," one fan chimed in.

"Bring Big Game Gabe back home!! Go Bills!! @gabedavis13_," another fan added.

The Pittsburgh Steelers links come after the franchise traded star wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys for draft compensation. Pickens spent the first three years of his career in Pittsburgh before being dealt to America's team.

The Georgia Bulldogs product's departure leaves a gaping hole in the Steelers' wide receiver department. Fans seem to believe that Davis could step into that role alongside the new addition, DK Metcalf.

How did Gabe Davis perform in Jacksonville?

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Gabe Davis to a three-year contract worth $39 million on March 13, 2024. Then-head coach Doug Pederson brought in Davis to form a duo with then-rookie Brian Thomas Jr. The duo was set to be Trevor Lawrence's primary weapons for the 2024 season.

Gabe Davis featured in 10 games (nine starts) for the Jaguars. He amassed 20 receptions, 239 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. However, his season ended after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee. Hence, his appearance versus the Detroit Lions turned out to be his last as a Jaguar.

Davis will now look to play for his third team in the NFL. He spent the first four seasons of his pro football career catching passes from Josh Allen in Buffalo. Last season was the first time Davis failed to reach 500 yards and six touchdowns in a season.

Teams looking for a solid second or third-option wide receiver could consider Gabe Davis. He should still have enough ability to help a playoff-chasing team reach the postseason, especially with the right quarterback play.

