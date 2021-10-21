"He's a master of his craft" - Aaron Rodgers names the unsung hero of Packers' 2021 NFL season so far

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has begun campaigning for right tackle Billy Turner to receive Pro Bowl consideration.

In his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Rodgers called Turner the "unsung hero of the offensive line" and lobbied for him to get more national recognition.

"[...]Billy Turner needs to get consideration for the Pro Bowl. I think he-- uh, I know we are only six games in, but he is playing outstanding! Yeah, he really has. Uh, he is a master of his craft. Nobody works harder on his craft than Billy does. I am really proud of him."

Turner has started all six games and played all 380 offensive snaps for the Packers at right tackle. He has faced the likes of Cameron Jordan, T.J. Watt and Khalil Mack to start the 2021 season but has allowed only three sacks and 14 total pressures over 225 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. One of the sacks allowed was the trip of Rodgers by Watt in Week 4.

According to PFF, Turner ranks 36th among qualified offensive tackles in pass-blocking efficiency in 2021. He is also 22nd among all offensive tackles in snaps played. Turner has a 66.0 overall rate on PFF.

ESPN's run-block win rate metric has Turner with the eighth-best win percentage among offensive tackles. Overall, the Packers are fifth in pass-block win rate and ninth in run-block win rate.

Aaron Rodgers and Billy-- or rather, Bill Turner

"I knew nothing other than when I met him; he asked to be called Bill. At that point, I don't think I knew anyone under 50 named Bill.

"Here's this mountain of a man with dreds and glasses and a super-cool outfit wanting to be called Bill. That was pretty interesting. I think he's definitely one of the unsung heroes of the season for so many reasons."

Said Rodgers before the NFC Championship Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 20th, 2021.

Last year, Turner played as left and right tackle, and as right guard. During the regular season, he played 884 snaps, and PFF gave him a 69.3 rating. In the 2020 postseason, he played 146 snaps and got a 70.5 overall rating.

The eight-year veteran, who arrived in Green Bay as a free-agent addition in 2019 remains steady and reliable at right tackle in 2021, and Rodgers is thankful for that.

Getting more national attention might be difficult for Turner, especially once All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari returns in the coming weeks. Still, his play on the right side of the offensive line has played a big part in the Packers' current five-game win streak.

But who needs national attention when you have Rodgers' attention?

