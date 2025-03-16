“He’s unbelievably easy to coach” - When Andy Reid made feelings known about Alex Smith following QB’s trade to Washington

The Kansas City Chiefs turned around their fortune when they picked Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. But it meant that coach Andy Reid was looking beyond his former quarterback, Alex Smith, in the near future.

However, Reid wanted Mahomes to learn under Smith before the rookie made the transition to the starting role.

After sitting on the bench for almost the entire season, Mahomes got his opportunity in a Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos, where he led them to a 27-24 victory. It was enough for Reid to name Mahomes as their starting QB for the 2018 season as the Chiefs bid goodbye to the veteran Alex Smith.

The Chiefs got a bargain deal for Smith as they traded him to the Washington Redskins for a third-round draft pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller. While explaining the exchange, Reid spoke highly of Smith during an appearance at the NFL's annual coaches' breakfast in March 2018, and said:

"He’s unbelievably easy to coach,” Reid said. “I’ve told our young guy, (second-year quarterback) Patrick Mahomes, that he could have bought Alex a castle, and that wasn’t enough to just be in that (quarterback) room with him."

Smith was selected as the No. 1 draft pick in the 2005 NFL draft, the same year NFL legend Aaron Rodgers was drafted. But Smith took some time to come to the forefront as he struggled in his rookie years with the 49ers.

However, under Reid, Smith led the Chiefs to four playoff appearances in five seasons. It was good, but not enough for a team looking for Super Bowl rings. Reid appreciated the experience Smith gained under various coordinators but considered that he still had room to grow. Reid said:

"I think there is still room to grow, and he’s wired that way to where he wants to get better every day, and you love that part of him."

Andy Reid takes the right call for Alex Smith and Kansas City Chiefs

In hindsight, Reid made the right choice to transition at the right time. The Chiefs secured seven consecutive AFC Championship appearances with three Super Bowl titles.

Meanwhile, Alex Smith helped the Washington Commanders, formerly the Redskins, turn around their run in the NFC. After suffering a career-threatening injury in 2018, Smith made an epic comeback in 2020, which won him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award before announcing his retirement.

