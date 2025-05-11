"He is not in shape" - NFL fans react to Mason Graham vomiting and exiting drills at Browns rookie minicamp

The Cleveland Browns selected Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft. Graham thrived with Michigan at the collegiate level and now joins the Browns as they look to change the narrative that surrounds the franchise after a disappointing 2024 season.

Mason Graham started every game in his sophomore and junior campaigns with the Wolverines. However, it seems that he's still adjusting to the change of speed at the professional level. A picture posted by Browns’ Beat writer Mary Kay Cabot on X showed Graham vomiting and leaving drills at the team's rookie minicamp.

NFL fans had a lot to say about the development:

"This absolutely means he is not in shape," one said.

"I don’t think he was worth the 5th pick. At all," another commented.

"This should be a clear foreshadowing of how his career with the Browns will go. #BUST#DawgPound," another said.

However, some fans opted to extend grace to the ex-Wolverines star DT, who was reported to be training while unwell:

"Hell yeah. Dude is pushing himself. Respect," one said.

"To be fair, physiologically, anyone can vomit if pushing yourself hard enough and your gut clamps down from too much blood flow to the big muscles. Doesn’t mean anything," one fan surmised.

"It’s his first camp give him a chance," another added.

Mason Graham and his fellow Cleveland rookies are preparing for their debut NFL season. While Graham looks set to be a starter at DT, others, including QBs Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, are competing with each other for starting roles.

Mason Graham to add more firepower to Browns' defense while offensive questions make headlines

Mason Graham was a nightmare for offensive coordinators at the collegiate level and will look to bring that to the NFL later this year. The Browns could use a boost on both sides of the ball, as a disappointing season saw them finish bottom of the AFC North with a 3-14 record.

Cleveland's main issues were on offense, with the team scoring only 258 points on the season, the worst in the NFL. While many expected the Browns to go for a QB or two-way star Travis Hunter early in the draft, they didn't, but trading down and taking Mason Graham didn't prevent them from getting exciting offensive options either.

Cleveland took QB Dillon Gabriel, and after watching Shedeur Sanders slide to them in the fifth round, took the Buffs QB as well. It remains to be seen which of the many options will start at QB for the franchise, however, they managed to get themselves what projects to be a very decent DT in Mason Graham.

If the Browns' offense, featuring rookie RB Quinshon Judkins, can gel under a new QB under center (or an old one in Joe Flacco), the defense looks set to put them in a position to win close games.

