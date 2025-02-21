"He doesn't have the skill set": When HOF'er Cris Carter settled the debate on whether Aaron Rodgers was better than Tom Brady

When Peyton Manning retired in 2016, Tom Brady found a new rival in Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback from Green Bay Packers was also a Super Bowl winner and multi-time NFL MVP, much like Brady. Thus, the debate was on if Aaron Rodgers was better than Tom Brady.

Ad

Joining in the discussion was NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter, who shared his opinion on the same on ‘Speak for Yourself’ show in January 2017. He said,

“Now you could make a case and you say okay I put Aaron Rodgers on any team you get the same results or better. Yes, because you can't put Tom Brady on Green Bay and them do all do things offensively with the mechanics the way they do it because he doesn't have the skill set to build by time like Aaron does."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But Tom Brady in New England is the most accomplished quarterback that we have ever seen and by the time he's done I believe will be the most accomplished. I'm not saying the greatest quarterback ever because that don't really matter. It is what quarterback accomplished the most.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Although Carter didn’t answer the question directly, he emphasized scenarios where one quarterback was better than the other. According to Carter, Aaron Rodgers would deliver a similar performance regardless of which team he plays for, while, Brady might struggle if he ever moves out of Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots.

Carter’s opinions were supported by his fellow colleagues who also shared a similar opinion on the Packers' greatness. Colin Cowherd felt that Rodgers is a lot more talented than Tom Brady but Brady’s discipline places him above everyone else.

Ad

He cited the example of Brady’s consistency, especially during the playoffs, reminding the panel that Brady rarely has an off day, and Brady’s discipline is often neglected. Meanwhile, Rodgers often has varied performances but occasionally delivers jaw-dropping performances to remind fans of his superiority.

Cris Carter's assesment fails after Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers adopt new teams

Unfortunately, Carter’s assessment has proven inaccurate. Brady left the Patriots in 2021 after his infamous ego clash with Bill Belichick. However, he won his seventh career Super Bowl and first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, immediately after joining them, resting doubts on his credibility.

On the other hand, Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets in 2023 after leaving the Packers. Although he missed most of his first season in New York due to injury, his performance in the 2024 season was forgettable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.