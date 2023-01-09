"He sold them short" - Aaron Rodgers checked out and cost Packers playoff spot, claims Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN's First Take on Monday morning that quarterback Aaron Rodgers cost the Green Bay Packers a playoff spot this season. The Packers lost to NFC North division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday night. This knocked Green Bay out of playoff contention and gave the Seattle Seahawks an open door into the playoffs.

Smith said that Rodgers' attitude ahead of a must-win game was the wrong way to approach the game. He said:

"How the hell you going in to the game with a playoff berth going along? And you were like, 'Oh, you know, the memories have been really, really nice. I made it.' What? What? Now, you do that when you are a multiple time champion, you do that when you announced before the season this would be your last year."

Smith reiterated that the quarterback let his team down by talking about his career when there was a high-intensity game ahead of them. The analyst said that the quarterback sold the Green Bay Packers short by not giving them 100%:

"You got a playoff berth on the line with the last game of the regular season and you go sit up there talking about, you know, the memories are really, really... like what? He sold them short."

Aaron Rodgers starts retirement rumors with post-game actions

The Green Bay Packers needed a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to clinch a playoff berth. The Lions, who had already been eliminated, prevented their NFC North rival from doing just that. After the loss, Aaron Rodgers sparked retirement rumors. He first walked around the field, taking in the sights and sounds of Lambeau Field, his home since 2005.

When approached by Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and asked for his jersey, Rodgers told him that he would be holding onto this one. He then joined his longtime teammate Randall Cobb, with whom he walked off the field.

Whether this was the veteran's final moments at Lambeau Field remains to be seen. However, no announcement has been made as of yet.

