Heidi Klum extends Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift an invite for Halloween with pair reportedly discussing Barbie-themed outfit

Fans are excitedly waiting for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to make another public appearance. Apart from the Chiefs vs. Jets game, it seems like the two will make an iconic appearance at supermodel Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party.

The German supermodel's annual Halloween party is the most entertaining event of the year. Klum does not fail to impress her guests and always wears elaborate costumes. Last year, the former Victoria's Secret Angel attended her party in the form of an earthworm.

Hence, this party would be the best way for Swift and Travis to make their rumored relationship official. And just so it happens, Klum exclusively told PEOPLE that she would love to have the two at her party. She also said that the singer and the NFL player do not require any invitations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would love to invite them, said Klum. "If they would just show up, I'm sure no one at the door will turn them away."

PEOPLE also reported that the two-time Super Bowl winner and the 12-time Grammy winner are planning to dress up as Barbie and Ken because of the success of the blockbuster movie "Barbie" this year.

It will be interesting to see if they dress up as the famous doll couple and attends Klum's party.

The 'Taylor Swift effect' is taking over the Chiefs home game ticket prices

The attendance of Taylor Swift at a recent Kansas City Chiefs' Sunday game caused quite a stir among fans. Notably, it also triggered a surge in home game ticket prices, a phenomenon now playfully termed the "Taylor Swift effect." Chiefs enthusiasts have been astounded by the noticeable hike in ticket costs following Swift's appearance, sparking discussions and even some frustration among the fanbase.

This interplay between pop culture and sports has not only impacted pricing dynamics. The fans think it could lead to future collaborations or appearances by Swift at Chiefs' games.