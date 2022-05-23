Highest paid player in each position heading into 2022 NFL season

With the 2022 NFL season now coming into focus, we can see who, as on date, are the highest earners in each position in the league. Such statistics show us to what level teams are willing to pay for either past successes or future potential.

The highest paid position still remains the quarterback, with the top five spots among the costliest players going to various quarterbacks with different franchises.

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt Top 5 2022 Cash Compensation:

1. Matt Stafford: $61.5 million

2. Josh Allen: $46.9 million

3. Deshaun Watson: $46 million

4. Aaron Rodgers: $42 million

5. Kirk Cousins $40 million

But for a look at who will earn the most total cash in the 2022 NFL season, at each position, here is a handy guide.

Quarterback - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, $61,500,000

Matthew Stafford leads the way among quarterbacks for the 2022 NFL season and it is well-deserved after leading the Rams to the Super Bowl last season. He is way out in front of the others as the following four quarterbacks are in the $40-50 million bracket, which includes Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, and Kirk Cousins.

Running Back - Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys, $12,400,000

Ezekiel Elliott has a lead of $400,000 over Derrick Henry entering the 2022 NFL season. Elliott, Henry, and Alvin Kamara are the only running backs earning above $10 million, with all other running backs in single digits in the millions.

Full Back - Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens, $4,500,000

An underrated position, but Patrick Ricard is well out in front here. Kyle Juszcyk of the San Francisco 49ers following in at $3.775 million. Alec Ingold of the the Miami Dolphins is third with $3.5 million.

Wide Receiver - Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers, $28,000,000

Mike Williams earns $28 million, just beating out new Miami Dolphins buy Tyreek Hill, who has $26.635 million. Stefon Diggs is third with $24.58 million.

Tight End - Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens, $19,000,000

Mark Andrews is way out in front of all the other tight ends with $19 million. That is nearly double that of George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, who will earn around $12 million in the 2022 NFL season.

There is a trio in third place with Mike Gesicki, David Njoku, and Dalton Schulz, all earning $10.931 million in the upcoming season.

Left Tackle - David Bakthiari, Green Bay Packers, $18,551,836

The left tackle position is well rationalized, with gaps between the top earners not being much. David Bakhtiari leads from Laremy Tunsil and Cam Robinson.

Right Tackle - Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints $19,241,608

Ryan Ramczyk is the top earner in this position for the 2022 NFL season, followed by Brian O'Neill and Taylor Moton. These three are the only right tackles to breach $15 million.

Guard - Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars, $17,764,712

Brandon Scherff earns nearly $3 million more than those following him in the 2022 NFL season. All others below him are closely packed together in the $13-14 million bracket.

Center - Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions, $20,751,529

Frank Ragnow is an outlier among centers for the 2022 NFL season. He earns more than $6 million more than Ryan Jensen in second, who, in turn, earns more than $3 million compared to Mitch Morse and Jason Kelce in third.

Defensive End - Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions, $23,858,372

Aidan Hutchinson beats out Kayvon Thibodeaux in the battle of the rookies for the top spot among defensive ends. Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings comes just below them in third.

Defensive Tackle - Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs, $22,374,000

Chris Jones handily leads the way in this position by nearly $5 million from Grady Jarrett. DeForest Buckner comes in third at $16 million.

Outside Linebacker - Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars, $25,065,088

The overall first pick of this year's draft beats the record-holder and sack leader of last year TJ Watt, earning over $25 million compared to $24 million for the latter.

Inside Linebacker - CJ Mosley, New York Jets, $16,000,000

CJ Mosley leads in this position, ahead of Deion Jones and Tremaine Edmunds. These three players are the only ones in this position to earn more than $10 million in the 2022 NFL season.

Cornerback - Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers, $31,076,000

Jaire Alexander is the highest-paid non-quarterback on the list for the 2022 NFL season and the only cornerback to pocket more than $30 million. He is followed by JC Jackson and Marshon Lattimore.

Free Safety - Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens, $16,000,000

Marcus Williams at $16 million leads from Justin Simmons of Denver, who earns $15.1 million. Kevin Byard of Tennessee is third for the 2022 NFL season.

Strong Safety - Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks, $14,440,000

Jamal Adams leads by $440,000 over fellow Seahawk Quandre Diggs. Both are the only ones in the $14 million bracket, with John Johnson of Cleveland earning $10.75 million.

Kicker - Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons, $8,000,000

The importance of Younghoe Koo to the Atlanta Falcons can be found in the fact that he earns double the other kickers following him. Robbie Gould, Jake Elliott, and Jason Myers, all earn $4 million in the 2022 NFL season.

Punter - Jake Bailey, New England Patriots, $3,986,000

Jake Bailey leads from Bryan Anger of Dallas and Johnny Hekker of Carolina. All are in the $3 million bracket.

Long Snapper - Josh Harris, Los Angeles Chargers, $1,920,000

The standard earnings for long snappers seems to be $1.2725 million, with seven players tied for that amount. Josh Harris, however, stands alone with his $1.92 million total cash earnings for the 2022 NFL season.

