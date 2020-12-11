Highest paid players in the NFL 

It should come as no surprise that the list of the NFL's highest paid players is dominated by quarterbacks.

You can argue with some football fans about whether quarterbacks are more important than other position players, or about whether quarterbacks are actually better players than everyone else. But no one can deny that quarterbacks are traditionally the most popular and most marketed players in the NFL. That's partially why they get paid more than players at other positions.

Below is a list of the five highest-paid players in the league for the 2020 NFL season, based on current contracts. All five are quarterbacks. The list is based on the average salary of their contracts.

5. Aaron Rodgers ($34 million/year)

Rodgers is in his 16th season with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers has an average paid salary of $34 million, signing a four-year extension worth over $134 million in 2018.

He was drafted by the Packers back in 2005 and has led them to one Super Bowl championship while winning two MVP awards.

Rodgers is a candidate for another NFL MVP award this season. He has thrown for 3,395 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 68.9 completion percentage.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger signed a two-year extension worth $68 million in 2019. His annual salary is $34 million.

Roethlisberger has led the Steelers to an 11-1 record so far this season, throwing for 3,105 yards and 27 touchdowns with a 66.9 completion percentage. He's leading the NFL in completions and attempts.

Ben Roethlisberger has passed Eli Manning for 7th most career passing yards in NFL history! pic.twitter.com/zxmYQswL4c — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 20, 2020

3. Russell Wilson ($35 million/year)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is in the second year of a four-year extension worth $140 million.

He began the season as a heavy MVP favorite, but some subpar performances in recent weeks have allowed other QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Rodgers and Roethlisberger to enter that conversation. Wilson has thrown for 3,479 yards and 27 touchdowns this season.

Wilson led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship in 2014.

2. Deshaun Watson ($39 million/year)

Watson and the Houston Texans agreed to a four-year contract worth $160 million this past offseason. His average salary is $39 million. Watson will be a free agent and have another shot at a contract by the time he is 30 years old.

Watson charmed the Texans during his rookie NFL campaign. In his past two seasons, he has impressively been one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He has 8,017 passing yards, 964 rushing yards, 52 touchdowns, and a 67.8 completion percentage.

1. Patrick Mahomes ($45 million/year)

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Mahomes in 2020 to a massive 10-year contract that locks the reigning Super Bowl MVP in until at least 2030. The contract extensions will pay $450 million, a record deal for an NFL player.

Mahomes has an unprecedented and unmatched contract. It is the largest contract in NFL history, and if he hits certain incentives it could climb to over $500 million.