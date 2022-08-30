40 Zach Wilson-inspired fantasy football team names that will leave you in splits

Zach Wilson had quite an eventful offseason. But the New York Jets quarterback remains among the top candidates for being drafted into your fantasy football team.

It's that time of the year when fantasy football managers get a fresh opportunity to rebuild their roster. It's crucial to pick top-level players that can rake in plenty of points. But some also believe that it's equally important to come up with a catchy fantasy team name.

With just a few weeks until the start of the NFL season, most fantasy football team names are already taken. However, if you want to build your team around Zach Wilson or his name, you're in luck.

Here are some hilarious Zach Wilson Fantasy Football Team Names you can use in 2022:

Zach Wilson vs. Eagles

Who Let The Zach Out Zach Wilson: Cougar Hunting Good Wilson Hunting Wilsons Of Anarchy Zach Panther Turn On The Jets Zach Attack Zach To The Future Zachidants Galore City Of Z Zachcidantally in Love Wilsonsofa Zach And The Beanstalk Coalation of Z Willing Where There's Z-Will There's Z Way I Wanna Kizz You Wilson Sporting Goods Willson You Marry Me Z Willing Suspension Of Disbelief Zach's PTA Party Zach's Mom's Best Friend 50 Shades of Wilson A League Of Hizz Own Forgot About Zach Hotel, Motel Zach Inn How Zach Met Your Mother The Lizard King Zach And Giggles Zach Is Back Sweet Sweet Fantazee The Zach Shall Inherit The Earth When Zach Met His Best Friend's Mom Spill The Wilson Orange Is The New Zach Keeping Up With The Wilsons Zach Of My Dreams Captain Zach Big Zachman On Campus Zach In The Saddle Again Wilson The Menace

Zach Wilson injury: What happened to the New York Jets QB?

Wilson suffered an unusual injury during the Jets' preseason clash against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 12th. The 23-year-old took a tumble following a non-contact play. Wilson was attempting to shrug off a defender while scrambling for yards.

Scans later revealed that Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his right knee. The quarterback underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, which was a success. He was tipped to be out of action for 2-4 weeks.

Jets Videos @snyjets Zach Wilson is on the bike as he recovers from his knee injury: Zach Wilson is on the bike as he recovers from his knee injury: https://t.co/V68cmNbwdK

However, Jets general manager Joe Douglas offered a positive update on Wilson's injury. In a recent TV appearance, Douglas claimed that Wilson's recovery was "very much on track."

