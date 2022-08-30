Create

40 Zach Wilson-inspired fantasy football team names that will leave you in splits

Modified Aug 30, 2022 12:08 PM IST

Zach Wilson had quite an eventful offseason. But the New York Jets quarterback remains among the top candidates for being drafted into your fantasy football team.

It's that time of the year when fantasy football managers get a fresh opportunity to rebuild their roster. It's crucial to pick top-level players that can rake in plenty of points. But some also believe that it's equally important to come up with a catchy fantasy team name.

With just a few weeks until the start of the NFL season, most fantasy football team names are already taken. However, if you want to build your team around Zach Wilson or his name, you're in luck.

Here are some hilarious Zach Wilson Fantasy Football Team Names you can use in 2022:

  1. Who Let The Zach Out
  2. Zach Wilson: Cougar Hunting
  3. Good Wilson Hunting
  4. Wilsons Of Anarchy
  5. Zach Panther
  6. Turn On The Jets
  7. Zach Attack
  8. Zach To The Future
  9. Zachidants Galore
  10. City Of Z
  11. Zachcidantally in Love
  12. Wilsonsofa
  13. Zach And The Beanstalk
  14. Coalation of Z Willing
  15. Where There's Z-Will There's Z Way
  16. I Wanna Kizz You
  17. Wilson Sporting Goods
  18. Willson You Marry Me
  19. Z Willing Suspension Of Disbelief
  20. Zach's PTA Party
  21. Zach's Mom's Best Friend
  22. 50 Shades of Wilson
  23. A League Of Hizz Own
  24. Forgot About Zach
  25. Hotel, Motel Zach Inn
  26. How Zach Met Your Mother
  27. The Lizard King
  28. Zach And Giggles
  29. Zach Is Back
  30. Sweet Sweet Fantazee
  31. The Zach Shall Inherit The Earth
  32. When Zach Met His Best Friend's Mom
  33. Spill The Wilson
  34. Orange Is The New Zach
  35. Keeping Up With The Wilsons
  36. Zach Of My Dreams
  37. Captain Zach
  38. Big Zachman On Campus
  39. Zach In The Saddle Again
  40. Wilson The Menace

Zach Wilson injury: What happened to the New York Jets QB?

Wilson suffered an unusual injury during the Jets' preseason clash against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 12th. The 23-year-old took a tumble following a non-contact play. Wilson was attempting to shrug off a defender while scrambling for yards.

Scans later revealed that Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his right knee. The quarterback underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, which was a success. He was tipped to be out of action for 2-4 weeks.

Zach Wilson is on the bike as he recovers from his knee injury: https://t.co/V68cmNbwdK

However, Jets general manager Joe Douglas offered a positive update on Wilson's injury. In a recent TV appearance, Douglas claimed that Wilson's recovery was "very much on track."

