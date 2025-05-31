"His mom's 8 days older than me": When Joe Flacco hilariously shot down "cool" compliment from Anthony Richardson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is one of the oldest active players in the NFL entering the 2025 season. Flacco, currently competing for Cleveland's starting job this offseason, will be 41 before the end of the season.

Last season, Flacco played for the Indianapolis Colts, the same team as Anthony Richardson, the youngest quarterback in the 2023 rookie class. Flacco appeared in eight games in 2024, including a Week 4 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After the game, the topic of his age came up in an interview with CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

During the interview, Kinkhabwala revealed that Anthony Richardson told the CBS crew that he thought Flacco was "cooler than he thought he'd be". Responding to Richardson's compliment, Flacco dropped a hilarious quote to end the interview.

"(Anthony Richardson's) mom is eight days older than I am, so there's no chance in the world he thinks I'm cool."

Flacco finished the game with 16 completions in 28 pass attempts, throwing for 168 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. The Colts upset the Steelers 27-24, giving them their first loss of the season last year.

Joe Flacco not looking to mentor Browns rookie QBs

The Cleveland Browns are one of few teams in the NFL entering their offseason program with a competition in the quarterback room. After bringing in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, Cleveland drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Flacco, 40, has a small leg up over the competition despite his age: Familiarity with Kevin Stefanski's system. While many expected Flacco to use the offseason to help bring Gabriel and Sanders along, the quarterback insists he's not looking to mentor Cleveland's young pair of signal-callers.

"I'm not a mentor," Flacco told reporters on Thursday, May 29. "I play football. In a quarterback room, there's a lot of learning experiences, and I have a lot of experience, and I can talk on things and hopefully they listen. But it's not my job to make sure they listen."

Joe Flacco previously suited up in five games for the Browns in 2023, where he led the team to the postseason after throwing for 1,761 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

