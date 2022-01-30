History backs Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl LVI

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season. They are 1-1 in those recent Super Bowls, and the signal-caller himself is 8-2 in his NFL postseason career.

He is now set to compete with a new up-and-coming star quarterback in Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. This comes one week after taking down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in dramatic fashion.

It is clear that it takes a truly special quarterback to defeat the already legendary Mahomes. In fact, only one has ever beaten him in the postseason. That is the newly retired Tom Brady.

#ChiefsKingdom Patrick Mahomes is 8-2 in his playoff career:0-2 vs Tom Brady8-0 vs all other starting QBsThe only other time Brady was eliminated before the conference championships in Mahomes’ career was in 2019 ... the season he and the @Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV Patrick Mahomes is 8-2 in his playoff career:🚫 0-2 vs Tom Brady ✅ 8-0 vs all other starting QBsThe only other time Brady was eliminated before the conference championships in Mahomes’ career was in 2019 ... the season he and the @Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV#ChiefsKingdom

Brady first took down Mahomes as a member of the New England Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship Game. He then did so with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year's Super Bowl. Brady's retirement means Mahomes will officially never have taken him down in the playoffs. That is fine, because plenty of other quarterbacks have suffered a similar fate.

One interesting note is that the Kansas City star will be taking on another streak when the Bengals come to town.

Patrick Mahomes is hoping history remains on his side

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

There is a fun fact about Burrow and rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase that will have Bengals fans excited. Neither has lost a postseason game as a duo, either at LSU or in the NFL.

📸: Jeff Dean/AP Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase are undefeated together in postseason games dating back to college (4-0 w/ @LSUfootball , 2-0 w/ the @Bengals In those 6 games ...Burrow: 381.8 pass YPG & 22 pass TDChase: 106.8 rec YPG & 4 rec TD📸: Jeff Dean/AP Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase are undefeated together in postseason games dating back to college (4-0 w/ @LSUfootball, 2-0 w/ the @Bengals)In those 6 games ...Burrow: 381.8 pass YPG & 22 pass TDChase: 106.8 rec YPG & 4 rec TD📸: Jeff Dean/AP https://t.co/cW0xlOa8Sb

On Sunday, either Mahomes will suffer his first postseason loss against a quarterback who isn't Brady, or Burrow and Chase will taste a playoff defeat for the first time together.

The Chiefs quarterback has already taken down some big names throughout his postseason career. This year alone saw him eliminate both Allen and the retiring Ben Roethlisberger. His list also includes Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson and Ryan Tannehill. Adding Burrow would continue the trend and prove that the AFC still runs through Kansas City.

But it would be unfair to count Burrow out before Sunday. It's highly possible he is the next version of the Chiefs superstar, or a star in his own rights entirely.

The Bengals and the Chiefs met up in Week 17 in what ended up being a must-see shootout between the two quarterbacks. Burrow won the showdown as he threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-31 victory. That came a week after he threw for 525 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

History points toward Mahomes being in great shape because he isn't going up against Brady. Yet history also shows Burrow just doesn't lose in the postseason. Both sample sizes are small and the trajectory of both of their careers will change after Sunday's meeting.

