History says Aaron Rodgers won't let his personal problems affect his play on the field

Aaron Rodgers is making headlines for so many reasons at the moment. The main story surrounds his future with the Green Bay Packers. He just won back-to-back NFL MVP awards and signs point toward the team realizing their mistake in drafting Jordan Love prematurely.

Yet their is another story that has the quarterback being discussed outside the sports world as well. That is the fact he and fiancee Shailene Woodley decided to split and end their engagement.

E! News @enews Did Aaron Rodgers hint about his split with Shailene Woodley on Instagram? Take a look. Did Aaron Rodgers hint about his split with Shailene Woodley on Instagram? Take a look. https://t.co/Qg7Di2VVbQ

There were rumors of this happening for quite some time, yet it did not seem to have any effect on the quarterback's play. Fans would see a report about his personal life being in shambles, only for him to play well and seem very happy when accepting his MVP award.

History proves that Rodgers should be just fine, in terms of football, after this latest high-profile breakup.

Personal drama has never impacted Aaron Rodgers on the field

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

The Packers quarterback is no stranger to a high-profile relationship. He dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014-2017. He also won the 2014 NFL MVP award, so his life seemed to be booming.

But the relationship came to an end, and just like with this current split, it was news on entertainment and gossip sites. It was not long before he was seen with a new celebrity as Rodgers started dating former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. That relationship lasted until 2020, and once again, his play on the field was thriving.

That is why the Woodley relationship seemed to come out of nowhere. He was seen vacationing with her in Hawaii, and she even revealed they were engaged in 2021. This was just the latest A-lister in his life, and the split follows a familiar trend.

Yet while this could derail some, the quarterback seems to easily separate his work and home lives. Fans must remember he is famously estranged from his entire family. That alone is a serious matter, and it's rarely discussed because it never comes up as a reason for any poor play.

So even without talking to his family and with multiple high-profile breakups, Rodgers never lets his personal life leak into conversation about his play on the field. He is a four-time MVP, and he just won the most recent award at a time when he was reportedly separated from his fiancee.

His focus is clearly on football, and fans have to appreciate his commitment, even if it has negative consequences in his own personal life.

So what is next for Rodgers? We can expect to find out his 2022 football plans soon. Meanwhile, another A-list girlfriend would not shock anyone at this point.

Also Read: “The gestures are right” - NFL insider believes key Packers hiring could entice Aaron Rodgers to stick around at Lambeau Field

Edited by Windy Goodloe