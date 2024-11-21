Hollywood Brown injury update: Latest on Chiefs WR for Fantasy Football Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown this offseason to help their receiving core and to give Patrick Mahomes another target.

Looking to make an impact early in the season, Hollywood Brown got that opportunity wiped away in the team's pre-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brown suffered a sternoclavicular injury, and was placed on injured reserve with the expectation that he would be sidelined all season.

This all happened before the Chiefs lost wide receiver Rashee Rice for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. It was also before they placed running back Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve with a leg injury.

Marquise Brown injury update: When will the Chiefs WR return to the field?

Marquise Hollywood Brown has been out since August after suffering his clavicle injury and has been sidelined since.

In recent news, there's been some optimism that Hollywood Brown could return sooner than expected, and could be back on the field before the end of the regular season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on Wednesday about Brown's progress. While he said he can't give a time for when he will be back, he's making good progress.

"[He's] making very good progress," Coach Reid said. "I can’t tell you a time when he’ll be back, but he’s another one that is excited to get back out here and get going. I appreciate the way he’s approached this whole thing."

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to be back in the win column against the Carolina Panthers this weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated no more! After entering Week 11 with a perfect 9-0 record, the Buffalo Bills handed them their first loss of the season with a 30-21 win.

The Chiefs were the last undefeated team in the NFL, and now there remains no such team. Still, the Chiefs hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC and are in first place in the AFC West division.

This week, the Chiefs will look to get back in the win column, and they'll have a favorable matchup against the 3-7 Carolina Panthers. The Chiefs are +10 point road favorites as Sunday's game will take place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcasted by CBS.

