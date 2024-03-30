"Hopefully his health holds up": Raheem Mostert's contract extension with Dolphins sparks fan concerns

Raheem Mostert had a career year in 2023, with the running back leading the league in rushing touchdowns and earning his first Pro Bowl nod. Mostert was crucial to Mike McDaniel's "need for speed" offense, featuring Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Devon Achane. The quartets were instrumental in earning the Dolphins a playoff berth, and Mostert was particularly impressive.

Following his stellar performances, the Dolphins gave him a much-deserved contract extension that will see him through the 2025 season. While a lot of fans are happy about the development, some are clearly concerned about his chequered injury record in the past.

One concerned fan stated,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He really did earn this deal with a great season. Hopefully, his health holds up."

Expand Tweet

More fans raised concerns.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It's worth noting that Mostert only made 15 or more appearances last year, the third time in nine years. Mostert has always been a threat, but the question is his durability.

How much will Raheem Mostert earn in Miami?

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Raheem Mostert has signed a new two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins worth up to $9.075 million.

According to Spotrac, Raheem Mostert has earned $16,652,177 in his nine-year NFL career. The former undrafted free agent has worked his way up the ladder and is now the lead running back for a genuine postseason contender.

Mostert has been with seven different teams since entering the league, garnering the nickname "journeyman running back." He has found a long-term home in Miami, and the Dolphins are doing an excellent job of reassuring him that they believe in his ability to stay healthy and effective.

Furthermore, this deal will give Mostert the time and chance to mentor Devon Achane, a fellow Miami Dolphins running back with phenomenal speed.

Mostert is a seasoned veteran in the league with a lengthy injury history, while Achane will be entering his sophomore year in 2024 with injury issues from his rookie year. The Dolphins seemed to have struck gold with this shifty backfield moving into the next few seasons.