Houston Texans 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Justin Watson and more

The Houston Texans have made several changes over the first few days of NFL free agency. The team traded veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders this offseason to gain some leeway under the salary cap since they had very little financial freedom and are making the most of it now.

The Texans also made deals to bring in defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Let's take a look at the Texans' other moves in free agency as they prepare for the 2025 NFL season:

Houston Texans free agency tracker 2025

#1) CB/KR Tremon Smith (two-year, $7 million contract)

Kick returner Tremon Smith has signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal to return to the Houston Texans. This is the highest-paying contract for a key special team player in the league and includes $4.5 million in guaranteed money.

Smith played in Houston for two years in 2021–2022, but he spent the last two seasons as a key member of the Denver Broncos' special teams. He has two interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 62 tackles in his career.

#2) LB Nick Niemann (two-year, $6.5 million contract)

Nick Niemann has signed a two-year contract worth up to $6.5 million with the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He finished with 21 tackles and one pass defense in 13 regular season games in 2024 as a starter on the LA Chargers' special teams.

#3) DT Sheldon Rankins (one-year, $7 million contract)

The Houston Texans and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins have agreed on a one-year, $7 million contract. He played with the Texans two years ago, when he produced 37 tackles, six sacks, and one touchdown off a fumble recovery that year.

Rankins has appeared in 116 games for the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Texans, and Cincinnati Bengals, recording 30.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and an interception.

#4) OG Laken Tomlinson (one-year, $4.25 million)

Laken Tomlinson has agreed to a $4.25 million one-year contract. Tomlinson, 33, has been a reliable player for the teams he has played for since 2019, having started 100 games since the start of the 2019 season.

#5) WR Braxton Berrios (1 year, $2 million)

WR Braxton Berrios is headed to Houston on a one-year, $2 million deal. Berrios injured his knee in a game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, relegating him to injured reserve for the Dolphins in 2024.

#6) WR Justin Watson (one-year contract)

Two-time Super Bowl Champion wide receiver Justin Watson has also signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, however, the finances have yet to be revealed. He scored two touchdowns and had 289 yards while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

Houston Texans 2025 free agency re-signings

#1) DL Mario Edwards (two-year, $9.5 million contract)

Mario Edwards returns to continue being a seasoned presence on the team's defensive line. He totaled 31 total tackles and three sacks in 13 games last season. The Texans re-signed Edwards to a two-year contract for $9.5 million.

#2) DE Derek Barnett (one-year, $5 million contract)

Veteran defensive tackle Derek Barnett has re-signed with the Houston Texans on a one-year, $5 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Barnett, who joined the Texans in 2023, had a strong season last year, tallying a pair of fumble returns for touchdowns and five sacks.

#3) RB Dare Ogunbowale (one-year, $2 million contract)

The Houston Texans have re-signed running back Dare Ogunbowale to a one-year, $2 million deal. This will be his fourth year with the team and while he projects to be a depth option, he will hope to add to his career tally of 569 yards and 4 TDs in 2025.

#4) LB Jake Hansen (one-year, $1.7 million)

LB Jake Hansen has returned to the Houston Texans on a one-year, $2 million deal. According to sources, the deal is worth $1.7 million plus incentives. Hansen was an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has been with the Texans ever since. He recorded 28 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack last season.

#5) S MJ Stewart (one-year contract)

The Texans have also re-signed MJ Stewart to a one-year deal. Although no exact number has been officially mentioned, it is said that the deal is worth less than the $3 million the safety received last season.

