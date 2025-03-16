Houston Texans 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moves for Justin Watson and C. J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency

The Houston Texans have been on the rise in recent seasons, including making it to the playoffs in each of the past two years. They have done an excellent job of building their roster and continued that trend by adding C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Justin Watson in free agency this year. Next up for them will be the 2025 NFL Draft, where they can potentially address the first three rounds according to the following mock draft.

Houston Texans 2025 NFL Mock Draft for 3 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 25: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri Tigers

The Texans have struggled to protect CJ Stroud in his career, including allowing the fourth-most sacks in the NFL last season. Their issues along the offensive line could take another hit after trading Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. Targeting a tackle in the first round of this year's draft is a wise decision and Arman Membou is one of the top overall blocking prospects.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 58: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss Rebels

Acquiring C.J. Gardner-Johson during the offseason improves Houston's defensive backs, but it could still use additional depth for its cornerbacks behind Derek Stingley Jr. The Texans could potentially do so by selecting Trey Amos in the second round of the draft. His well-rounded skill set has him ranked among the top five players in his position according to most scouts.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 79: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State Buckeyes

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that Houston will double down on offensive line prospects in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. After potentially selecting Membou in the first round, it could follow that up with Donovan Jackson in the third round. Blocking is probably its biggest overall weakness, so this strategy would likely be beneficial to its overall outlook this year.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 89: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

The Texans are particularly strong on the edge of their defense with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that they will avoid the position altogether in the draft if they have an opportunity to find an elite value at some point. Princely Umanmielen could be exactly that in the mid-rounds as his upside is massive. Pass rushers are always among the most valuable prospects to target, even for a team like the Texans that is already solid in this category.

