Houston Texans 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for AFC South franchise

It is a pivotal year for the Houston Texans. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive anchor Will Anderson are entering Year 3 and will be up for contract extensions at the end of the season.

The Texans offense regressed last season, leading to the firing of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Head coach DeMeco Ryans brought in Nick Caley to replace Slowik in a bid to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.

They would have to address the wide receiver position in the offseason. The Stefon Diggs experiment ended after he tore his ACL in Week 8, and Tank Dell suffered a gruesome knee injury late last season.

They have also brought in several fringe starters in free agency. Offensive tackle Cam Robinson, guard Laken Tomlinson, linebacker Nick Niemann, defensive end Darrell Taylor, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and wide receiver Braxton Berrios all signed one-year contracts.

The Texans can now look to the draft to bring in more key pieces for the future. They have five picks in the first five rounds of the upcoming NFL draft.

Houston Texans 2025 NFL mock draft for first five rounds

#1 - Round 1, pick 25: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State Buckeyes

In this simulation, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is still on the board, but the Houston Texans elect to address the offensive line instead. It is their biggest need after trading away Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green and releasing Shaq Mason.

Josh Simmons is one of the top tackles in the draft, and the Texans snag him here. He has good lateral movement and plays with power. He can probably beat out either Cam Robinson or Blake Fisher right away before eventually settling in to be Stroud's long-term blindside protector.

#2 - Round 2, pick 58: Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia Mountaineers

The Texans double down on the offensive line, this time picking interior lineman Wyatt Milum. He played left tackle at West Virginia but does not have the longest arm length. They could move Milum into one of the guard spots, where his strength and push will come in handy.

#3 - Round 3, pick 79: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Georgia Bulldogs

Defensive tackle is another area of need for the Houston Texans, and Ingram-Dawkins is a talented mid-round prospect who can become a starter in the NFL.

Starting defensive tackles Mario Edwards and Foley Fatukasi are free agents. They have brought in Sheldon Rankins, but the Texans like to play a 4-3 base defense, so more players along the defensive line will help.

Ingram-Dawkins is a tweener who can play in multiple positions along the defensive line. He has a massive 82.75-inch wingspan that helps to envelop opponents with his tackling and has explosive athleticism to win one-on-one battles.

#4 - Round 3, pick 89: Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse Orange

The Houston Texans finally address the pass-catching position in Oronde Gadsden II.

Gadsden will be a second-generation NFL player. His father, Oronde Gadsden, played in the league in the 90s. Gadsden II is great at catching the ball with his hands but might not have the elite speed of the rest of the top receivers in the draft.

His versatility is most interesting. He started his college season as a wide receiver but played as a tight end in both 2023 and 2024. Some NFL draft analysts also project him as a change-of-pace back or a fullback at the next level. Wherever he lines up, he will provide Stroud with one more pass-catching option.

#5 - Round 5, pick 166: Nate Carter, RB, Michigan State Spartans

Nate Carter is a dynamic running back who can serve as the understudy for Joe Mixon in the Houston Texans offense. Despite poor blocking and a disappointing season for the Michigan State Spartans, Carter managed to still excel. He ran for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons after transferring from UConn. He managed a 4.3 yards per carry average despite not having much support around him.

