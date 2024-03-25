Houston Texans 7-round mock draft: 3 ways DeMeco Ryans can build weapons for CJ Stroud in 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have what it takes to become perennial playoff contenders in the American Football Conference. Hitting big on draft picks, C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. helped them improve from a 3-13-1 record in 2022 to 10-7 last season.

Sadly, their campaign ended in a humiliating loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round. While they stepped back, the front office knew adding more pieces could bring them further into the postseason.

Since they have found their cornerstones on both sides of the ball, the Texans have the confidence to trade down, giving the Minnesota Vikings their first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, it doesn’t mean they won’t find quality players in the latter rounds.

Here’s how the Texans can improve their roster, especially the talent surrounding the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Houston Texans Mock Draft 1.0

The Texans found a gem in wide receiver Tank Dell, who had 709 receiving yards and seven touchdowns before suffering a season-ending broken fibula. He was a great compliment to Nico Collins, who had a breakout season (80 receptions, 1,297 yards, eight touchdowns) in his first year playing with Stroud.

However, adding more pieces around their franchise quarterback doesn’t hurt by selecting two-time First Team All-Big 12 member Ben Sinnott and wide receivers Brenden Rice and Malachi Corley. The Houston Texans can add depth to their running game by snagging Kendall Milton with their final pick in the 2024 draft. Milton had 790 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in his final year at Georgia.

In addition to offensive players, the Texans can strengthen their defensive line by drafting edge rusher Bralen Trice and defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., per Sportskeeda's 7-round Mock Draft Simulator.

Houston Texans Mock Draft 2.0

For the second mock draft, the Texans trade their way back to the first round with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will use that pick for Texas’ Adonai Mitchell, who had 845 yards and 11 touchdowns in his lone season with the Longhorns. Having him line up alongside Collins and Dell is a scary proposition for opponents.

After Mitchell, they fortified both sides of the trench by drafting defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and offensive tackles Walter Rouse and Julian Pearl. Finally, they took Frank Gore Jr. in the seventh round to support Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce.

Houston Texans Mock Draft 3.0

The Texans have their most complete draft, starting with wide receivers Keon Coleman (second round) and Jaxon Janke (seventh round). In this third mock draft, they also selected running backs Bucky Irving and Audric Estime. Houston adds protection for Stroud in offensive tackle Gottlieb Ayedze.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans add depth to all three phases on defense with defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, edge rusher Austin Booker, cornerback Kalen King, defensive tackle Mason Smith, and linebacker Easton Gibbs. Defensive specialist DeMeco Ryans will find something for his new additions.