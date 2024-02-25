Houston Texans 7-round Mock Draft: Building around CJ Stroud's breakout year

Doing a mock draft for any team can help predict what they will do when the real NFL draft occurs. One of the most interesting teams to explore for the 2024 NFL draft is the Houston Texans.

Houston entered the draft last year as one of the worst teams in the NFL and seemingly heading towards a long rebuilding phase, but with the help of rookie sensation CJ Stroud, they quickly turned things around.

The Texans shockingly made it to the NFL playoffs last season and even advanced to the second round. They can now turn their focus away from rebuilding their core and onto adding valuable pieces to help them potentially get further in the postseason next year.

The following mock draft reflects this strategy while addressing some holes in their current roster construction.

Houston Texans 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

23rd overall pick: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA Bruins

Will Anderson consistently improved as a pass rusher during his rookie season in 2023, joining CJ Stroud and Tank Dell in an excellent draft class to help the Texans make the playoffs.

They could still use more defensive weapons to pressure opposing quarterbacks, and with edge rushers being among the most popular targets in the early rounds, Laiatu Latu is an ideal pick in this mock draft for the Texans.

Houston Texans 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

59th overall pick: TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State Cyclones

Passing defense was one of the Texans' weaknesses last season, so they are likely to look for some defensive backs in the 2024 NFL draft. TJ Tampa is one of the most intriguing cornerbacks due to his elite athleticism. His rare combination of size and speed makes him an attractive prospect.

86th overall pick: Maason Smith, DT, LSU Tigers

The Texans would be wise to bulk up their defensive line this year. This mock draft helps them do so by selecting Maason Smith, one of the biggest defensive tackle prospects. His massive frame at 6'5 tall and 320 pounds could be just what they need in the middle of their defense.

Houston Texans 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

124th overall pick: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC Trojans

The Texans seemed to have missed with Dameon Pierce, who was one of the top running back prospects two years ago. Devin Singletary instead served as their featured back last season, but he's currently pending free agency.

They would be wise to improve their backfield, so MarShawn Lloyd makes sense as a mid-round addition with explosive upside.

128th overall pick: Jaylen Harrell, EDGE, Michigan Wolverines

No team can ever have too many pass rushers and the best teams at pressuring opposing quarterbacks usually have deep options on the edge of their defense. Doubling up on-edge rushers in this mock draft is a solid strategy for the Texans, especially with Jaylen Harrell coming from one of the best defensive programs in the country.

222nd overall pick: Tahj Washington, WR, USC Trojans

Tahj Washington has been a consistently reliable contributor in college football, exceeding 600 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons while also helping out as a returner.

His lack of true athleticism and elite upside could result in him slipping to the later rounds, but getting CJ Stroud an established weapon in the slot could be beneficial to their offense.

236th overall pick: Dominick Puni, OT, Kansas Jayhawks

Improving offensive line depth is always a solid strategy during the draft. That is exactly what the Texans do late in this mock draft by adding Dominick Puni, a massive offensive tackle and a run-blocking specialist.

245th overall pick: Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn Tigers

Generating pressures from the defensive tackle position is difficult to do consistently, but Marcus Harris thrived with seven sacks doing so last year. He could be a late-round steal in the 2024 NFL draft, especially if he can bulk up a bit.