Houston Texans 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for C.J. Stroud and Co.

C.J. Stroud's Houston Texans are in excellent shape. Unlike many teams in the NFL, the Texans could arguably skip the 2025 draft and still feel good about their chances in the regular season. Of course, skipping out on rookies will eventually come back to bite any team, so the Texans need to take the 2025 draft seriously.

Ad

Stroud is perhaps only a season away from figuring out what his ceiling is in the NFL, and any boost the Texans can grant could go a long way toward getting over the top in the AFC. In the latest projection made by Sportskeeda's Mock Draft simulator, let's look at who the Texans should go with.

Houston Texans 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Texans 2025 Draft simulation result via Sportskeeda's Mock Draft simulator

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Round 1, Pick 25: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas Longhorns

Ad

Trending

The Houston Texans went all in on the veteran Stefon Diggs in 2024, and that didn't work out. The team decides to pick Matthew Golden, going all-in on the 2025 NFL Draft instead.

Golden turned heads at the 2025 NFL Combine with his burst, and C.J. Stroud gets another deep target who's used to playing with quality quarterbacks like Quinn Ewers.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 58: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa State Cyclones

Joe Mixon turns 29 years old before the start of the regular season and in running back years, that is somewhere around 32 years old for wide receivers. As such, the Texans select Kaleb Johnson in the second round.

Ad

Johnson earned more than 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final season. He also earned 6.4 yards per carry. Johnson and Mixon would work well as a one-two punch together this year, and Johnson could take over the backfield in 2026 as the lead back.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 79: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon Ducks

Dalton Schultz could play for another few years, but the tight end earned three fewer touchdowns and 130 fewer yards in 2024 than in 2023. If this is the beginning of his decline, the Texans decide to rule out any doubt in the room with Ferguson.

Ad

Ferguson scored nearly 600 yards in his final college season, keeping up with most of the prospects in the class. The Texans get another pass catcher for C.J. Stroud to complete the offense.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 89: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon Ducks

Of course, while the defense carried much of the weight in 2024 in terms of average production per game, they can't allow the Houston Texans to fall asleep on that side. As such, they select Jeffrey Bassa.

Ad

Bassa showed the ability to do a little of everything in college. He got on the board with sacks, interceptions and tackles. As such, he could help fill in for a number of different linebacking positions.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 166: Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin Badgers

The Houston Texans double down on beefing up the secondary with Hunter Wohler. Wohler will start his NFL career as a backup with starting potential later down the line.

Ad

He might even be able to fill in as a low-grade cornerback if things get rough down the stretch. Per Sports Reference, Wohler logged 120 tackles in his 2023 season, so he's not afraid to get down in his stance and hit players if needed.

#6 - Round 7, Pick 236: Connor Colby, OG, Iowa State Cyclones

C.J. Stroud can't be expected to stay clean without an offensive line, so the Houston Texans add offensive guard Connor Colby out of Iowa State.

Ad

The guard prospect will have an opportunity to work his way into the offense to help protect Stroud. With five starting spots and four or five backup spots to fill, a team should never neglect their offensive line.

#7 - Round 7, Pick 241: Eli Cox, OC, Kentucky Wildcats

Eli Cox is the Houston Texans' final selection of the NFL draft. They double down on helping keep C.J. Stroud clean.

Between Cox and Colby in the seventh round, the Texans should have at least one new quality long-term backup that can transition into starting in a future situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.