Houston Texans depth chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 offensive and defensive starters

The Houston Texans parted ways with head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien last season. Pro bowler JJ Watt then asked for a release before signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

However, the recent off-the-field issues with quarterback Deshaun Watson seem to be causing the most turmoil for the franchise. The uncertainty of whether he would play this season is something the Texans aren't sure of as they head into their 2021 campaign.

Houston Texans 2021 Depth Chart

Here is what the Houston Texans' depth chart could look like entering week 1:

Offense

Quarterback: Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel, Davis Mills.

The #Texans are signing QB Jeff Driskel to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, per his agents @NSAFootball — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 20, 2021

Running Back: David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay.

Wide Receiver: Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, Andre Roberts, Keke Coutee, Nico Collins.

Tight End: Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown, Antony Auclair.

Center: Justin Britt.

Left Guard: Max Scharping.

Right Guard: Marcus Cannon.

Left Tackle: Laremy Tunsil.

Right Tackle: Tytus Howard.

Defense

Outside Linebacker: Whitney Mercilus, Shaw Lawson.

Middle Linebacker: Zach Cunningham, Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Defensive End: Charles Omenihu, Maliek Collins.

Nose Tackle: Ross Blacklock.

Free Safety: Justin Reid, Jonathan Owens.

Strong Safety: Lonnie Johnson Jr., Terrence Brooks.

Corner: Bradley Roby, John Reid, Vernon Hargreaves.

Special Teams

Kicker: Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Punter: Cameron Johnston.

Long Snapper: Jonathan Weeks.

Kick/Punt Returner: Keke Coutee.

Houston Texans Depth Chart Analysis

Offense

Quarterback: Deshaun Watson has been the Houston Texans' starting quarterback for three seasons.

Due to his ongoing legal issues, though, the Texans signed veteran backup Tyrod Taylor on a one-year deal this off-season. They also brought in fellow backup Jeff Driskel, who was released by the Denver Broncos. The Houston Texans also picked Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the NFL draft.

#Texans Active QBs (current guarantees)



Deshaun Watson ($82.54M)

Tyrod Taylor ($2.5M)

Davis Mills ($1.15M)

Jeff Driskel ($750k)https://t.co/QEY798bNSu — Spotrac (@spotrac) May 26, 2021

Running Back: The Houston Texans have three viable options at running back. They have veterans David Johnson and Mark Ingram and have also signed Phillip Lindsay in the off-season. The latter spent his last three seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Wide Receiver: The Texans drafted rookie Nico Collins to add to a rather old receiving core. Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and Andre Roberts will be the three primary receivers. Keke Coutee is a great option in the slot.

Tight End: Jordan Akins was with the Houston Texans last season, and Pharaoh Brown re-signed after a short stint with Houston in 2020. A new addition to the tight end depth chart is Antony Auclair, who was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last campaign.

Offensive Line: The Houston Texans' offensive line has a new center in Justin Britt, who was signed as a free agent after spending six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Both tackles, Laremy Tunsil at left and Tytus Howard at right, have been with the team for a few seasons. In March, the Houston Texans traded for right guard Marcus Cannon from the New England Patriots, while Max Scharping will return at left guard.

Defense

Defensive Line: This is where the Houston Texans lost an integral part of their team in JJ Watt. Ross Blacklock will start at nose tackle, while Charles Omenihu and Maliek Collins will both be at defensive end.

Linebacker: The linebacker's core is pretty solid, with Whitney Mercilus and Shaq Lawson as outside linebacker options. Zach Cunningham and Kamu Grugier-Hill are the middle linebacker options.

Safety: Justin Reid is the number one option at free safety, and Jonathan Owens, who was with the team last season as well, is number two on the depth chart. For strong safety, Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Terrence Brooks are the options.

Corner: Veteran Vernon Hargreaves has been joined by John Reid and Bradley Roby on the depth chart.

Special Teams

Ka'imi Fairbairn returns as the kicker for the Houston Texans for his fifth season with the team. Fairbairn is a reliable option for the Texans, making many game-winning attempts during his career.

Punter Cameron Johnston will be playing his first season with the Houston Texans after three campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles. Keke Coutee, who is a decent runner, will once again take both kick and punt returns.