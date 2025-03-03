Houston Texans draft picks 2025: Full list of CJ Stroud’s team's selections

The Houston Texans must have created a plan for how they want to play this offseason to be a stronger competitor in the next campaign. They ended the 2024 regular season with a 10-7 record and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

Ad

For DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud, they may consider two consecutive 10-7 seasons as good, but the team still needs to get better.

To provide a much-needed boost of youth and fresh talent on both sides of the ball, it can be expected that the Texans will look to add top talents in this year's draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2025 NFL draft will begin on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The second and third rounds will take place on April 25 while rounds 4-7 are set for April 26. Let's assess the Texans' draft capital and the spots where they will select players.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

What rounds are the Houston Texans' draft picks in 2025?

Here are the six 2025 NFL draft selections that the Texans own:

1) Round 1, Pick 25

2) Round 2, Pick 58

3) Round 3, Pick 89

4) Round 4, Pick 127

5) Round 5, Pick 167 (via Buffalo Bills)

6) Round 7, Pick 243

The Houston Texans have retained their first, second, third, fourth and seventh-round draft selections this year. However, they don't have a sixth-round pick after giving up their original one in 2023 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a deal for offensive lineman Kendrick Green.

Ad

The Texans' fifth-round pick was obtained from the Buffalo Bills in the Stefon Diggs trade from the last offseason after they had already traded their original fifth-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Diggs was dealt from the Bills to the Texans in April in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Houston also acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft and a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft in that deal.

Ad

The Texans originally had two second-rounders after obtaining an extra one in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings; however, Diggs was acquired in 2024 using that pick.

Houston is not projected to receive any compensatory picks when the NFL gives them out to teams this spring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who did the Houston Texans select in the 2024 draft?

Here are the Texans' complete 2024 NFL draft selections:

Round 2 (No. 42 overall, via Minnesota Vikings) - Cornerback Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Round 2 (No. 59 overall) - Tackle Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Round 3 (No. 78 overall, via Washington Commanders through Seattle Seahawks) - Safety Calen Bullock, USC

Round 4 (No. 123 overall, via Cleveland Browns) - Tight end Cade Stover, Ohio State

Ad

Round 6 (No. 188 overall, via Las Vegas Raiders) - Linebacker Jamal Hill, Oregon

Round 6 (No. 205 overall, via Detroit Lions) - Running back Jawhar Jordan, Louisville

Round 7 (No. 238 overall, via New Orleans Saints) - Defensive end Solomon Byrd, USC

Round 7 (No. 247 overall) - Defensive tackle Marcus Harris, Auburn

Round 7 (No. 249 overall, via Detroit Lions) - Tackle LaDarius Henderson, Michigan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.