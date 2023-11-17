Houston Texans injury report: Latest on Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Dameon Pierce for Week 11 vs. Cardinals

The Houston Texans will host the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 19 for a Week 12 clash.

All the Texans fans must be buzzing right now after that impressive win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week that has thrown the team into a playoff spot. Additionally, the team has a young instructor in DeMeco Ryans, who has shown great promise since he was appointed as the team's head coach in February. Conclusively, the Texans' rookie quarterback, C.J. Stroud, has settled seamlessly into life as an NFL starting quarterback and is currently a frontrunner to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year and even a serious MVP candidate.

Fans of the Arizona Cardinals also have something to be happy about ahead of Sunday. The Cardinals now have their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, back under center after almost a year out due to a knee injury.

A win for the club on Sunday at Houston would contribute to the increasing buzz surrounding Murray after he led his team to a 25-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in his first game back last week.

We will analyze the Houston Texans injury report ahead of the inter-conference matchup.

Houston Texans Week 11 injury report

The Houston Texans, who play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, could be without two of their best offensive players, running back Dameon Pierce and wide receiver Noah Brown, who did not participate in practice on Thursday.

Veteran safety Jimmie Ward hasn't participated in practice this week after missing the team's Week 10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. So, the team may have to play without him in Week 11.

At Houston's practice yesterday, two linebackers were also listed as DNP: Jake Hansen is dealing with a hand injury while Henry To'oTo'o is in a race with time to clear the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday.

This week's limited practice participants include tight end Brevin Jordan, offensive tackle George Fant, wide receiver Nico Collins and safety Grayland Arnold. We may have to wait for additional reports to discover which of these players won't be available for the team's Week 11 matchup.

Nico Collins' injury update

Due to a calf injury, Houston Texans Wide Receiver Nico Collins couldn't practice before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and he ultimately had to miss out. However, after two consecutive limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, Collins may play against the Arizona Cardinals this week.

On Wednesday at a news conference, DeMeco Ryans, the head coach of the Houston Texans, was questioned about the wide receiver but didn't offer much details. Ryans remarked,

"We'll watch Nico throughout the week."

On Wednesday, the player stated that he feels great and will be prepared for action on Sunday against the Cardinals.

This season, Collins has 36 receptions for 631 yards and four touchdowns for the Texans.

Tank Dell's injury update

This season, rookie wideout Tank Dell has developed a strong rapport with quarterback C.J. Stroud. However, following a significant hit down the field against the Cincinnati Bengals the previous weekend, the wide receiver departed the field, raising early concerns about his availability for Week 11.

Dell was not listed on the injury report and has not experienced any issues throughout practice this week. Barring any unanticipated injury later this week, the 24-year-old rookie wideout is anticipated to be healthy to start on Sunday.

In his first professional season, Dell has accumulated 510 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Dameon Pierce's injury update

Running back Dameon Pierce's season hasn't gone as planned. He had an incredible rookie season last year but has fallen short of expectations this year.

Due to an ankle ailment, Pierce missed Weeks 9 and 10. He did not participate in any practice time this week after he missed the whole session before the Cincinnati Bengals game last week.

Given that Devin Singletary was playing at an elevated level during the team's most recent victory, plus the fact that Pierce's ankle problem is still a significant concern, it seems doubtful that he will be able to play against the Cardinals in Week 11.

In the absence of Pierce, Singletary amassed a whopping 31 touches for 161 yards and a touchdown last weekend against the Bengals.